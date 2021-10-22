Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love has issued a new health update, after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 41-year-old comedian, who is paired with Graziano Di Prima, became the second contestant to come down with the virus.

Now, Judi has opened up on her “heartbreak” over missing this weekend’s live show.

Strictly star Judi Love has updated fans on her health (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Judi Love issues health update

The Loose Women star was due to perform the Cha Cha Cha, before testing positive for Covid-19.

She took a test after she began experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Judi wrote in her OK! column: “At the time of writing this column, I’m feeling lethargic and achy, but I’m hoping to rest up and kick it as soon as I can.

“Obviously, I was really shocked and this reminded me how things can just change and how important it is to keep testing and social distance.”

Judi confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son have tested negative.

Meanwhile, Graziano is also in the clear as she praised his support.

Graziano has tested negative for Covid-19 (Credit: BBC)

Judi concluded: “Missing time from Strictly is hard and I’m heartbroken as I’d been training so hard. Of course, I’ve been worrying how Covid will affect me physically, too.”

The mum-of-two broke the news to Strictly fans on Thursday (October 21).

Taking to Twitter, she penned: “Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19.

“Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes.”

In addition, Graziano shared: “As you may have seen Judi has tested positive. So sorry to miss the show this week. Sending so much love to my queen @1judilove!!

“We will come back next week stronger than ever!!”

As you may have seen Judi has tested positive. So sorry to miss the show this week. Sending so much love to my queen @1judilove !! We will come back next week stronger than ever!!#teamjudiano @bbcstrictly pic.twitter.com/T1kyeDu1kX — Graziano Di Prima (@GrazianoDiPrima) October 21, 2021

Strictly fans divided over the news

Plenty of fans rushed to show Judi their support.

However, a few took issue with the star being allowed to sit out a week of the show.

On Twitter, one said: “I bet Judi is thrilled she’s automatically through to another week? I bet they all want a Covid positive test especially if they keep being in the bottom 2…”

Another posted: “Judi’s plan to avoid being booted from #Strictly’s dance-off this week is to have a week off. A better contestant will go and she’ll still be there wasting airtime…”

Judi found herself in the bottom two for the second time on Sunday night.

She competed against actor Greg Wise, who became the third star to leave.

