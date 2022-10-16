Tess Daly speaking to the camera on Strictly
TV

Strictly host Tess Daly distracts viewers with appearance

Wow, wow, wow!

By Rebecca Carter

Strictly host Tess Daly has wowed viewers with her appearance following last night’s live show.

Tess and Claudia Winkleman returned on Saturday night to host another live show of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, Tess immediately turned heads with her outfit choice for the programme as she stunned in a red velvet suit.

Tess Daly speaking to the camera on Strictly
Tess Daly wowed in a red velvet suit on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly’s red velvet suit on Strictly

The star was wearing a striking red blazer from Reiss which featured satin trims.

She paired the blazer with matching red velvet trousers, which had a satin stripe down the sides.

Completing the look, Tess wore gold heels from Tom Ford, earrings from Jennifer Fisher and a bracelet and ring from Tilly Sveaas.

Sharing her look on Instagram, Tess said: “Week 4, let’s go!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Viewers watching were stunned by Tess’ look and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “I’m slightly obsessed with Tess’s red suit #Strictly.”

Another gushed: “There’s absolute stellar suit game tonight. Tess’s for the win though.”

A third tweeted: “@bbcstrictly where is Tess’s suit from? It’s beautiful.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commented on Instagram: “That suit is everything!”

Tess Daly speaking into a phone on Strictly
Tess had a bit of fun during last night’s Strictly with a sketch (Credit: BBC)

During last night’s show, Tess made the most of her outfit choice for a sketch.

Transforming into an air hostess, she’s seen holding up a phone and saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats as the in-flight entertainment is about to begin.

“Performing a sky-high Samba, it’s Kym [Marsh] and Graziano [Di Prima].”

Viewers loved the mini sketch as one said: “Tess’ air hostess hat matches her suit. Bonus points.”

Another added: “The GASP I just did when Tess did that little air hostess skit.”

Tess Daly stood between Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas on Strictly
Tess’ suit went down a treat with viewers (Credit: BBC)

During last night’s show, the celebrities performed their best in a bid to impress the judges.

Topping the leaderboard was Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, who scored an incredible 39 points.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola followed closely behind with 38 points.

In third place was Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, who bagged 37 points from the judges.

At the other end of the leaderboard was Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova who picked up 20 points.

Strictly leaderboard

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu bagged 23 points, putting them second to last on the leaderboard.

However, Will had been struggling with a virus throughout the week meaning his training sessions were cut short.

After a four from Craig Revel Horwood and a five from Shirley Ballas, viewers hit out at the judges for their “harsh” scoring.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez makes emotional statement to Helen Skelton

One person said: “Poor Will. Obviously not well but didn’t make an issue of it with the judges and they were very harsh.”

The Strictly results show will air on BBC One, tonight, from 7:15pm.

What did you think of Tess’ suit? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince William in large picture. In the right hand corner, in a half circle frome with pink border, a picture of Vin Diesel.
Prince William news: Huge blow for heir to the throne as popularity falls in new poll
Matt Tebbutt and Emma Willis on Saturday Kitchen
Saturday Kitchen: Emma Willis’ appearance leaves fans all asking the same question
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on Strictly
Strictly viewers slam judges for ‘harsh’ scoring of Will Mellor as he breaks silence
Davina McCall looks serious in Born Without a Trace
Davina McCall’s frank admission about ex-husband Matthew Robertson
Tom Jones Gogglebox
Tom Jones on Gogglebox: What happened with singing legend and secret son Jonathan Berkery?
Strictly 2022 star Kym Marsh smiles at the camera
Strictly: Kym Marsh’s husband, children, grandchildren and potential Corrie return revealed