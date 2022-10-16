Strictly host Tess Daly has wowed viewers with her appearance following last night’s live show.

Tess and Claudia Winkleman returned on Saturday night to host another live show of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, Tess immediately turned heads with her outfit choice for the programme as she stunned in a red velvet suit.

Tess Daly wowed in a red velvet suit on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly’s red velvet suit on Strictly

The star was wearing a striking red blazer from Reiss which featured satin trims.

She paired the blazer with matching red velvet trousers, which had a satin stripe down the sides.

Completing the look, Tess wore gold heels from Tom Ford, earrings from Jennifer Fisher and a bracelet and ring from Tilly Sveaas.

Sharing her look on Instagram, Tess said: “Week 4, let’s go!”

Viewers watching were stunned by Tess’ look and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “I’m slightly obsessed with Tess’s red suit #Strictly.”

Another gushed: “There’s absolute stellar suit game tonight. Tess’s for the win though.”

A third tweeted: “@bbcstrictly where is Tess’s suit from? It’s beautiful.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commented on Instagram: “That suit is everything!”

Tess had a bit of fun during last night’s Strictly with a sketch (Credit: BBC)

During last night’s show, Tess made the most of her outfit choice for a sketch.

Transforming into an air hostess, she’s seen holding up a phone and saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats as the in-flight entertainment is about to begin.

“Performing a sky-high Samba, it’s Kym [Marsh] and Graziano [Di Prima].”

Viewers loved the mini sketch as one said: “Tess’ air hostess hat matches her suit. Bonus points.”

Another added: “The GASP I just did when Tess did that little air hostess skit.”

Tess’ suit went down a treat with viewers (Credit: BBC)

During last night’s show, the celebrities performed their best in a bid to impress the judges.

Topping the leaderboard was Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, who scored an incredible 39 points.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola followed closely behind with 38 points.

In third place was Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, who bagged 37 points from the judges.

At the other end of the leaderboard was Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova who picked up 20 points.

Strictly leaderboard

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu bagged 23 points, putting them second to last on the leaderboard.

However, Will had been struggling with a virus throughout the week meaning his training sessions were cut short.

After a four from Craig Revel Horwood and a five from Shirley Ballas, viewers hit out at the judges for their “harsh” scoring.

One person said: “Poor Will. Obviously not well but didn’t make an issue of it with the judges and they were very harsh.”

The Strictly results show will air on BBC One, tonight, from 7:15pm.

