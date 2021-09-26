Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Fletcher and his professional partner Amy Dowden have tested positive for COVID-19.

It comes after the singer sparked concern after pulling out of tonight’s McFly concert (September 26).

The McFly singer released a statement to reveal he had been forced to withdraw from the band’s stadium show at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow due to ill health.

He and Amy are also out of next week’s Strictly Come Dancing live show.

A show spokesperson revealed to the Daily Mail: “Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.

“While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

What has Strictly hopeful Tom said about tonight’s McFly show?

A statement posted by the band said: “Unfortunately Tom is unwell and won’t be onstage with us tonight in Glasgow.

“Tom sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won’t see tonight.

“The show will still be going ahead, we’re looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight!”

Tom reposted the statement adding: “I’m so sorry.”

How did fans react?

Fans shared their concern for the pop star.

One said: “You need to put yourself first! You’ve been working so hard, you need time to rest. Don’t be sorry. Hope you feel better soon! Thinking of you.”

A second said: “Please don’t be sorry. We all understand how hard you’ve been working lately take the time to get yourself better.”

A third said: “The poor guy’s probably exhausted! Get some rest Tom!”

Tom Fletcher stuns fans with Strictly debut

Last night Tom delighted fans by taking to the dance floor for the first time with Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Amy Dowden.

They performed the cha cha cha to September by Earth Wind and Fire.

And fans were delighted by how good he danced.

One said: “Tom McFly is way better than I expected.”

A second said: “Tom Fletcher just went and absolutely smashed his first dance didn’t he!? That was great. He’s so good!”

A third said: “Tom Fletcher better than I thought he’d be.

“Until tonight I thought he’d be the dud of the McFly/Wanted musicians.”

