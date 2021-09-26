Strictly Come Dancing scores blasted as ‘messed up’ by fans following first live show

Strictly Come Dancing fans have hit out at the judges’ scores following the first live show of the series.

Fifteen celebrities and their pro dance partners took to the ballroom for their debut performances last night.

But some Strictly viewers were not impressed with the huge conflict in the scoring.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have branded the Week 1 scores ‘messed up’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing scores: What did viewers say?

While some pairings received 3s and 4s from the judges, others received 8s and even 9s.

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to share their feelings on the Week 1 marks.

One tweeted: “The scores are completely messed up tonight #strictly.”

Another said: “Feel like the judges’ comments and scores are a bit all over the place tbh!”

A third said: “The scores are all over the shop this evening, but they always are on the first episode!”

One even ranted: “So we can confirm that #Strictly is fixed – half of the people who got good scores shouldn’t have.”

Fifteen celebrities took to the floor on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

McFly star Tom Fletcher was first to take to the dance floor on Saturday night (September 25).

He performed a Cha Cha Cha with his dance partner Amy Dowdon and they scored a mediocre 21, placing them joint fourth from the bottom.

The lowest score of the night went to Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec

They received a total mark of 17, with Craig Revel Horwood even holding up a three paddle.

Sara and Aljaz finished bottom of the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

But as the night went on, the dancing – and scores – appeared to dramatically improve.

Television presenter AJ Odudu and new pro Kai Widdrington finished the night with the top score of 34.

Despite it being the first night, they received two 9s and two 8s for their Jive.

‘Never danced before’

AJ squealed to Strictly host Claudia Winkleman: “I am absolutely gobsmacked! Ten days ago, I’ve never, ever, ever danced properly before! Ever before!

“I can’t believe that this is happening! I can’t believe it!”

Claudia told Kai: “Kai, it’s your first time here. It doesn’t always happen like this. I’m just flagging it!”

AJ and newbie Kai received two 8s and tow 9s (Credit: BBC)

Smiling, Kai replied: “I know.”

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, meanwhile, finished in join second place.

They achieved an impressive score of 30 for their Tango.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya Jones also received 30 for their Cha Cha Cha.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.45pm, BBC1, Saturday October 2, 2021

