Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin have raised eyebrows among fans.

The duo made their Strictly debut last night and viewers are convinced there is chemistry between them.

Despite pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin having a girlfriend, some fans have even felt the need to get in touch with Tilly’s famous dad Gordon.

The TV chef has been inundated with “warnings” about Nikita, 23, sweeping 19-year-old Tilly off her feet.

This comes after Tilly and Nikita were reportedly spotted entering an apartment block earlier this week.

According to The Sun, the pair arrived in separate cars before dashing inside.

A witness claimed: “Nikita was first and waited outside before Tilly arrived a few minutes later. They were grinning from ear-to-ear, chatting and laughing.

“They looked very comfortable in each other’s company, quite flirty. There is a clear physical chemistry. After strolling to the door they headed inside and stayed all evening.”

What have Strictly Come Dancing 2021 fans said to Gordon Ramsay?

Gordon received messages about his daughter’s partnership after writing on social media about her Strictly debut.

Sharing a picture of Tilly and Nikita on Instagram, he wrote: “Wishing these two the very best of luck ahead of tonight’s LIVE dance @TillyRamsay @Nikita_Kuzmin @bbcstrictly.

“So proud of you Tills, love you from your dance coach extraordinaire Dad.”

But fans were quick to comment once they’d seen the show.

Tilly and Nikita’s waltz was ‘romantic’, said Anton du Beke (Credit: BBC)

One replied: “Oh I can already feel the chemistry Dad, watch out!”

Another teased: “Mr Gordon, I see in this man a future son-in-law.”

A third even joked: “I feel Dad is jealous!”

Tilly and newbie Nikita performed a beautiful waltz for their first live show performance.

It earned them a total score of 21 and placed them in joint sixth place on the leaderboard, alongside Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowdon.

‘Romantic and gorgeous’

When giving his critique, judge Anton du Beke described their dance as “romantic”.

Anton said: “Let me tell you, it was romantic, it was sophisticated, it was gentle… just like Craig!

“I really enjoyed the performance of the dance.”

Anton went on to give her some technical advice, adding:”I think you’ll do marvellously, as you look just gorgeous.”

Tilly’s mum – and Gordon’s wife – Tana was in the audience to watch her debut.

Tana Ramsay wiped tears from her eyes after her daughter’s waltz (Credit: BBC)

She was seen dabbing tears from her eyes once the couple had finished their waltz.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly spotted Tana looking emotional as she prepared to speak to the couple.

Tess told Tilly: “I think you’ve got a very proud mum in the audience. She was crying!”

Tilly, meanwhile, said: “There’s stuff to work on, obviously, but I’m excited to do that and get to training.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.45pm, BBC1, Saturday October 2, 2021

