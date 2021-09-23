Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin appeared to be the perfect Strictly Come Dancing pairing, as they appeared on Lorraine today (September 23).

Ahead of their first live show, the dance partners graced the ITV programme to speak to host Lorraine Kelly.

However, some viewers couldn’t help but comment on the chemistry between the two.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin sparked Strictly romance rumours on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing: Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin appear on Lorraine

During Thursday’s show, Tilly and Nikita opened up on their Strictly journey so far.

Nikita, 23, shared: “I’m so excited to perform on Saturday and I’m honestly enjoying it.

“I got Tilly and we’re having so much day by day.”

Meanwhile, Tilly admitted that her parents, Gordon and Tana Ramsay, couldn’t be prouder.

The star also addressed the recent rumours surrounding Strictly‘s unvaccinated stars.

According to reports, three of the professional dancers have refused the coronavirus vaccine.

The dancing pair appeared on the ITV show today (Credit: ITV)

However, Tilly insisted that the participants were all safe.

She explained: “Firstly, it’s amazing that they can put the show on.

“They are working so hard to make the show safe.”

Speaking about their partnership, Nikita later added: “Honestly, we’re getting along better than I thought.

“Every day is fun and obviously she’s training hard.”

Tilly, 19, responded: “We definitely have a good balance.”

Strictly fans respond to the pair

Strictly fans rushed to Twitter to compliment the pair, but could romance be on the cards?

One wrote: “I think Nikita and Tilly are in love #Lorraine.”

A second commented: “Tilly has a bit of a crush on Nikita. You can tell with the way she looks at him. Doe eyed lol. #lorraine.”

In addition, one pointed out their song choice.

Another user tweeted: “Omg Tilly and Nikita are dancing to Consequences by Camilla Cabello.”

Meanwhile, other fans praised Lorraine for her probing the pair on the recent vaccine drama.

“Lorraine trying to get sneaky information there about the Covid shambles on Strictly,” one said, while another added: “Oh dear, this is slightly awkward.”

