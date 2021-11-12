Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis sparks health concerns during rehearsals with Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has sparked health concerns after she was seen coughing on partner Giovanni Pernice in rehearsals.

The EastEnders actress, 26, didn’t look – or sound – too clever as she and Gio went through their paces.

It comes as Strictly has battled COVID and other injury problems throughout the series.

Rose coughed during rehearsals (Credit: Instagram)

What did Strictly Come dancing star Rose do in the video?

Taking to his Instagram stories, Giovanni showed Rose looking worse for wear during rehearsals.

One of the favourites for the competition, Rose coughed and spluttered in the short video.

But she finished up in a jokey fashion when she threw a chocolate bar at her partner, so let’s hope she’s ok.

Read more: Strictly: It Takes Two fans stunned by Janette Manrara’s ‘awkward’ question to Rose Ayling-Ellis

The pair is due to dance a Couple’s Choice routine to Clean Bandit’s Symphony.

And hopes are high for Rose, as she and Gio have sizzled during the competition so far.

So much so, she’s the only contestant so far to score a perfect 40 from the judges.

However, she took a slight step back last week and will be looking to put things right again on this weekend’s live show.

Rose and Gio have been a huge hit on the show (Credit: BBC)

Who else has been ill or injured in this series?

It’s not the first time Strictly has battled sickness and ill-health in this series.

Loose Women star Judi Love had to pull for one week because she tested positive for COVID-19.

She returned the following week but was eliminated from the competition.

Rugby star Ugo Monye also has to miss time because of a back problem.

And comedian Robert Webb pulled out of the series completely before the fourth episode.

He cited ill health following major heart surgery.

Fans hoped Rose was ok (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to the video?

Over on Facebook, fans reacted to the video and hoped she was ok.

One said: “Hot lemon and honey is required.”

Another wrote: “Hope you are okay Rose. Tell him to stop it.”

A third commented: “Hope Rose will be okay.”

Read more: Has Rose Ayling-Ellis left EastEnders for good? The truth behind her exit

Rose and Gio are currently favourite to win the glitterball trophy according to online bookies BetFair.

Elsewhere, Sara Davies is the favourite to be eliminated this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow night (Saturday November 13) at 6.40pm on BBC One