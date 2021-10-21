Judi Love has been forced to pull out of this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Loose Women star was due to dance the Cha-Cha with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima on Saturday (October 23).

However, due to the positive Covid result, Judi and Graziano will miss this weekend’s show.

Judi Love pulls out of Strictly

A spokesperson for Strictly said: “Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

Judi and Graziano were preparing for another week after facing the dance-off during last Sunday’s results show.

During an appearance on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Tuesday, Judi discussed being in the bottom two.

Host Rylan Clark asked her: “You’ve been in the dance-off two weeks in a row – we are not having that for three weeks in a row are we Judi?”

Judi said: “No, we are putting that positive energy out into the universe.”

Graziano then shouted: “Absolutely. People, we are through to another week. We need you.”

Meanwhile, before Judi’s positive Covid result, bookies were predicting that she would leave this weekend.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes placed Judi at 10/11 odds-on favourite to be in the bottom two this weekend.

Jessica O’Reilly of bookies Ladbrokes told the Mirror: “It looks like it may be a case of third time unlucky for Judi and Graziano in the dance off and they will waltz out of Strictly this weekend.”

Despite the odds, fans of Judi have stuck by her and weren’t happy with her being in the bottom two last weekend.

One person said on Twitter: “Judi SHOULDN’T be in the dance off!”

Another wrote: “Judi should NOT be in the dance-off, that waltz was beautiful.”

A third added: “I’m really surprised Judi is in the dance-off. She’s much better than some of the others.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, Saturday October 23, at 7:05pm.

