Strictly star Gleb Savchenko delivered some rather sad news to his 350,000 followers on Instagram today.

In an emotional message, the Russian professional dancer, 37, revealed that he has broken up with his wife of 14 years – and the mother of his two children.

And fans of the dancer have been offering their support on social media.

Gleb shared a lovely photo of himself with his wife, fellow dancer Elena Samodanova, and their two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, three.

Alongside it, he wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage.

“We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them.

“We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

The post has already received more than 50,000 likes, and Gleb’s fans on social media have been sending him some love.

One of his followers on Twitter wrote: “Awwwww this is sad.”

Gleb and Elena were married for 14 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elena shares a message

Another told him: “So sad to hear your news, did not see that coming!! But I’m sure you will both continue to be amazing parents to your two gorgeous girls.

“I know first hand coparenting can be hard but with mutual respect it can be done xx.”

Around about the same time that Gleb shared his message, Elena posted an Instagram message of her own.

Elena and Gleb are both professional dancers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It read: “I don’t hate you, I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.”

The message has so far received more than 3,000 likes.

Gleb and TV presenter Anita Rani reached the semi-finals of Strictly in 2015, after which the dancer announced that he would not be returning to the BBC show.

As well as Strictly, he has appeared in several seasons of US show Dancing with the Stars. Elena is a choreographer on So You Think You Can Dance?.

