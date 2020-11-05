Strictly Come Dancing contestant Caroline Quentin and her pro dancing partner Johannes Radebe have revealed they’ve had their first “barney”.

The pair are preparing to dance in this week’s third live show.

But tension behind the scenes proves that contestants’ relationships with their partners aren’t always plain-sailing.

Caroline Quentin admitted that the Strictly couple had their first row (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Caroline Quentin on This Morning?

Caroline, 60, and Johannes appeared on This Morning today (Thursday November 5) to discuss their experience as a couple so far.

The comedian and Jonathan Creek star scored sevens from all three judges on Saturday night’s show.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Caroline Quentin scared she may urinate on partner Johannas Radebe

Johannes said that the scores were a testament to how hard she’s working in training.

However, Caroline soon admitted that things haven’t always been rosy this week.

Caroline said they’re still a bit ‘ouchy’ (Credit: BBC)

What did Caroline say?

Johannes told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “She is a very strong-headed woman, but she takes directions so well, as you can see, the performances have proved that.

“I have been enjoying my time with her.”

It is very nice for Johannes to say that, but we had our first proper barney yesterday and we are both still slightly ouchy from it.

But Caroline interrupted, saying: “It is very nice for Johannes to say that, but we had our first proper barney yesterday and we are both still slightly ouchy from it.

“It’s hard sometimes to be told all the time by someone who is always genuinely right, it’s quite frustrating.

Caroline said she needs to learn how to take Johannes’ advice (Credit: ITV)

“I offered an opinion about a dance step and I was entirely wrong, but rather than back down gracefully I just banged on about it.

“And he got really annoyed with me!”

“And about 10 minutes later I realised I was entirely wrong,” Caroline continued.

“I think our honeymoon period is over and it’s going to be… No, actually it won’t, because I am going to learn to be quiet and bow down to superior knowledge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Quentin (@quentyquestions) on Nov 4, 2020 at 12:17pm PST

What will Caroline and Johannes be dancing to this week on Strictly?

This week, the remaining contestants take on Movie Week in the Strictly ballroom.

Caroline and Johannes will be performing a couple’s choice dance to Coming Up Roses from the movie Gypsy.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

On her Instagram feed earlier this week, Caroline shared a selfie at the English National Opera.

“Thank you for opening your beautiful theatre so we could film today,” she said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday (November 7) at 7.25pm on BBC One