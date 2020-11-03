Strictly Come Dancing favourite Caroline Quentin is worried she may accidentally urinate on partner Johannas Radebe.

The 60-year-old actress admitted her bladder is not what it used to be – and panics she may wee on the pro dancer during rehearsals.

The pair have formed a close friendship since being partnered together on the BBC reality show.

Strictly Come Dancing’s oldest contestant of 2020 is Caroline Quentin (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Caroline Quentin say?

Speaking to heat magazine, Caroline said: “You know when you laugh a lot and you go physically quite weak?

“What I mustn’t do is make him laugh before he’s about to lift me, because I don’t want him to drop me!”

She added: “What he doesn’t know is that, at my age, I have quite a weak bladder.

“If I laugh too much, he might pay the price, put it that way!”

Caroline and professional partner Johannas Radebe (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton admits he regrets leaving show

The Men Behaving Badly star has wowed viewers with her incredible routines alongside Johannas on the BBC show.

However, the 33-year-old dancer has certainly put the actress through her paces.

He shared a shot of Caroline passed out on a chair as the pair practised the Paso Doble last week.

Alongside the snap, Johannas wrote: “I think I’ve killed @quentyquestions #pasodoble #week2 @bbcstrictly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannes Radebe (@johannesradebe) on Oct 27, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

What are Caroline and Johannas performing next on Strictly?

The pair are set to perform a Couples’ Choice to Everything’s Coming Up Roses from the musical Gypsy.

And fans can’t wait to see the two on the Strictly ballroom again.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Already can’t wait to see Caroline and @jojo_radebe on Saturday, it sounds brilliant #ItTakesTwo @bbcstrictly #Strictly.”

Another said: “Caroline and Johannes doing a routine from Gypsy for Movie Week is giving me the feels.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.