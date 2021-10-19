Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice and his girlfriend, Maura Higgins, reportedly split because he wasn’t ready to settled down.

The pair are believed to have dated for around four months before their relationship apparently came to an end in October.

Both the stars removed pictures of themselves together from their Instagram accounts, and fans quickly shared their heartbreak.

Now, according to reports, the real reason behind their alleged split has been exposed.

Apparently, the pair went their separate ways two weeks ago after an emotional conversation.

Giovanni Pernice split with his girlfriend, Marua Higgins, earlier this month (Credit: Splashnews)

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins

Italian dancer Giovanni is believed to have become concerned that the pair were too busy to make enough time for each other.

“Gio is working 24/7 on Strictly and Maura is flying here, there and everywhere with modelling,” a source told The Sun.

Read more: Strictly results: Fans ‘disappointed’ as Greg Wise is voted off after dance-off with Judi Love

They added: “Gio is also set to go on tour again next year when Strictly ends so their lifestyles just don’t fit with settling down at the moment.

“That’s why Gio decided to end things. They have crazy suitcase lives which makes it hard to be in a relationship.”

The insider added that Giovanni “adores Maura and had hoped they could remain friends” but that “doesn’t look likely”.

Giovanni Pernice reportedly wasn’t ready to settle down with his girlfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How are the pair coping?

Maura is reportedly devastated by her break-up with the hunky dancer.

However, the source added that she hopes to “brush herself off” and bounce back in no time.

The pair first made their romance Instagram official in July and appeared to be inseparable ever since.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Katie McGlynn reassures Maura Higgins about her and ‘ex’ Giovanni Pernice

The reports of a split came as a massive shock to fans.

Earlier this month (October), Maura sparked rumours she was gearing up to move in with Giovanni.

The Love Island star posted snaps of packed boxes and suitcases in her flat last week, alongside the caption: “It’s finally moving week!”

A source told Mail Online at the time: “Things have become serious very quickly between Maura and Gio. They are now ready to move things up a level by getting their own place.”

ED! has contacted reps for Maura and Giovanni for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (October 23) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.