The Strictly results are in and sadly it’s not good news for actor Greg Wise.

Despite a pretty flamboyant costume, he underwhelmed the judges with his samba with professional partner Karen Hauer last night.

And, as a result, he ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of just 19 points.

The Strictly results are in and it’s a sad farewell to Greg and Karen (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: How did the judges vote?

Last night (October 16), Craig Revel Horwood gave Greg a 3, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse scored him 5, while Anton Du Beke gave the dance a 6.

And it seemed the viewers agreed with the judges’ critique when Greg and Karen ended up in the bottom two.

Read more: Anton Du Beke under fire over ‘backhanded comment’ to AJ and Kai

After a tense dance-off with Judi Love and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima tonight (October 17), the votes were cast.

Craig, Motsi and Anton all saved Judi and Graziano, with only Shirley opting for Greg.

Which meant the actor and husband of the lovely Emma Thompson had sadly danced his last dance.

Judi Love was also in the dance-off (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly fans react to the elimination?

The overall theme was that it was the “right decision” for Greg to go, but that didn’t stop fans of the actor being sad to wave him goodbye.

One said: “Glad that Judi is staying but very disappointed to see Greg go!”

Read more: Motsi Mabuse hits back at Craig Revel Horwood as he comments on her appearance

Another commented: “It was the right decision, but Judi out next.”

Another added: “Right decision, little bit surprised that Shirley would have saved Greg! Was she watching a different dance to the rest of us?”

“Feel sorry for Judi and Graziano in the dance-off again,” said another.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday and Sunday on BBC One. It Takes Two airs every weeknight on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

What did you make of the result? Did the right person go? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.