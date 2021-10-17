Strictly Come Dancing 2021 judge Craig Revel Horwood felt the wrath of Motsi Mabuse last night after he mocked her appearance.

The comments came as the judges were marking John Whaite and Johannes Rabede’s American smooth.

And Motsi certainly wasn’t taking the comments by the panel’s Mr Nasty lying down.

Craig Revel Horwood certainly had the grumps on Strictly last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021: What did Craig say to Motsi?

Strictly fans took to Twitter to note Craig’s bad mood on the show last night.

And it appears it was something Motsi also picked up on as she declared she “didn’t know what was going on” between the pair of them as they kept disagreeing with their opinions of the dances.

“Darling, I know what’s going on with you,” Craig said, gesturing to her dazzling shoulder pads.

“This power thing,” he added.

But Motsi quickly fired back: “I’m a queen baby, look at my crown!”

Motsi was having none of Craig’s nonsense last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021: ‘Just be quiet’

Viewers noticed further “beef” between the pair later in the show when Craig told Motsi to “be quiet”.

It came during their thoughts on Sara Davies’ tango as host Tess Daly asked Craig for his thoughts.

“I’m finding it difficult to talk now because Motsi was screaming in German throughout,” he said.

“Can you just be quiet when the dancing is on please, darling?” he added.

The third apparent dig came when Anton du Beke revealed he’d love to dance with Motsi backstage.

Once again, Craig commented on her outfit.

“I wouldn’t do that with Motsi with those shoulder pads,” he told Anton.

“This man is jealous of my shoulder pads!” Motsi declared.

And, it seems, viewers agreed!

The Strictly 2021 judges butted heads last night on the show (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers make of Craig’s comments to Motsi?

To say they were team Motsi would be an understatement, as they took to Twitter to discuss the banter between the pair.

“Jealousy is crime Craig,” one viewer told the acid-tongued judge.

“Motsi looked lovely tonight. I don’t get why Craig was obsessed with her shoulders,” said another.

“Highlight of the night? Craig’s seething jealousy of @MOTSI_MABUSE’s shoulder pads. ‘I am a queen, look at my crown,'” joked another.

“Motsi vs Craig, I love it,” said another.

“Craig is obsessed with Motsi,” another Mabuse fan added.

“I have to say Craig Revel Horwood is bloody grumpy today. Didn’t like his snapping at Motsi at all. #Strictly,” another penned.

Strictly Come Dancing is on tonight (October 17) at 7.10pm on BBC One.

