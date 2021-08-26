The latest Strictly Come Dancing news suggests Love Island beauty Maura Higgins is a little worried about the show’s so-called curse.

Maura has been dating Italian stallion Giovanni Pernice for the past couple of months, with the pair going Instagram official in July.

Of course, he is one of 18 professional dancers lined up for Strictly this year.

And his rumoured ex Katie McGlynn is one of the 15 confirmed contestants.

Who will Giovanni be partnered with for Strictly Come Dancing 2021? (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing news: Maura’s warning to Giovanni

Maura has reportedly warned Giovanni, who has a reputation as a bit of a ladies man, to “be respectful” ahead of the new series.

She is said to be worried about rumours when Gio’s celebrity partner is revealed.

Sources have already claimed Giovanni could be paired with former Coronation Street star Katie.

The pair were romantically linked back in 2017 – and Maura is said to be “apprehensive” over the potential partnership.

She would reportedly be devastated if their fledgling romance fell foul of the Strictly curse.

Maura and Gio are in the early stages of their romance (Credit: Splash News)

‘Giovanni is a notorious flirt’

A source told New!: “Strictly couples are always close as they have to dance so intimately, but Giovanni is also a notorious flirt.

“He’s told her getting close and dancing intimately is part and parcel of the show. But she’s told him he just needs to be respectful to her. Dancing is one thing, but he needs to be aware of his behaviour and make sure people know she’s his girlfriend.”

The source also added: “She knows rumours could swirl about the Strictly curse striking – and she knows viewers will be keeping a close eye on Giovanni and Katie’s chemistry and how close they seem.”

Katie McGlynn has been linked to the Strictly Come Dancing pro in the past (Credit: Splash News)

Who has Giovanni dated before?

In Maura’s defence, Giovanni does have history of hooking up with the lovely ladies who sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

He dated actress Georgia May Foote, who he was partnered with in 2015, and Ashley Roberts, who danced with Pasha Kovalev in 2018.

He was also plagued by romance rumours with Ranvir Singh, which he shut down towards the end of the series.

