Strictly star AJ Odudu posted a photo of herself and a ‘hungover’ John Whaite on her Instagram last night (Tuesday, December 21), and fans are all saying the same thing.

Fans of the show are in love with AJ and John’s friendship, with some even calling for the pair to get their own TV show!

What did Strictly star AJ post on Instagram?

Despite her devastating early exit from Strictly before last weekend’s final (Saturday, December 18), AJ seemed to be in good spirits after the show.

In a photo posted on Instagram, AJ is seen wearing a green faux fur coat and a silver mini dress. The star’s foot is strapped up in a big boot, and yet she still looks glamorous as she leans on her crutches.

John is next to her, leaning against a wall, grinning, looking at something off-camera.

AJ captioned the photo with: “Strictly Hun Dancing.”

“I’m still hungover I think,” John commented. “So much fun.”

What did Strictly fans say?

AJ and Kai were forced to sit out the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Fans of Strictly were loving AJ and John’s friendship during this year’s series. Many were keen to let the pair know they want more of them on their screens in the future.

“The BEST friendship this series! So glad you found each other!” one fan wrote.

“Our new presenting duo I wanna see you both on everything,” another said.

“You two need your own show,” another fan said.

“Could build quite a team,” one followed replied. “Her and Rylan [Clark] presenting, John being resident chef and Kai [Widdrington] the fitness/dance teacher. C’mon BBC, sign them up!”

“Would love to see you two dance together,” one of AJ’s followers said.

What next for AJ?

AJ and Kai could come back next year if rumours are to be believed (Credit: BBC)

AJ was forced to pull out of the Strictly final the day before it went ahead. The 33-year-old presenter was rightly devastated at having to withdraw but was full of praise for her dance partner, Kai Widdrington.

“It’s just been an absolute pleasure dancing with you every single week so thank you,” she told Kai on It Takes Two on Friday (December 17).

Following her exit, many fans called for AJ to be given another shot on the show next year. And it seems they may have gotten their wishes!

It’s rumoured that AJ and Kai will be invited back so as to have one last twirl on the ballroom floor before a new group of celebrities captures the viewers’ hearts.

The Strictly Christmas special airs on Christmas Day at 5:10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

