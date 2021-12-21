Strictly fans speculate over ‘blazing romance’ as AJ Odudu makes heartfelt gesture to Kai Widdrington

AJ Odudu has declared she “misses” partner Kai Widdrington following their Strictly Come Dancing departure.

The pair were forced to bow out of the BBC One competition after the presenter injured her ankle.

Just days after watching the show’s final from the sidelines, AJ took to social media to share a heartfelt post to Kai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu)

Strictly Come Dancing: AJ Odudu ‘misses’ Kai Widdrington

The post included photographs of the pair together following AJ’s injury.

The first two shots were taking during the show’s final.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth showed AJ resting on Kai’s back.

Read more: Strictly stars AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington ‘to be invited back in 2022’ after plea from fans

Alongside the photos, the star penned: “Just missing @kaiwidd being my personal mode of transport TBH.

“I really did have his back.”

Strictly fans rushed to share their thoughts in the comments, with many speculating over a potential “romance”.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

One wrote: “Aren’t you two together! C’mon did we all imagine the blazing romance?”

A second added: “Made for each other.”

In addition, a third said: “I want you guys to get together!”

I want you guys to get together!

A fourth posted: “If you’re not together, I’ll hand deliver you both Oscars I swear.”

A fifth shared: “I hope they are together! They are too cute.”

Another gushed: “He really looked after you didn’t he! What a total gentleman!”

Strictly fans have speculated over a potential romance (Credit: BBC)

AJ and Kai to return to Strictly?

Meanwhile, it’s reported that AJ and Kai could return to the show next year.

A source told The Sun: “The winner of the show returns to perform again for one dance when the series starts up again and it’s been suggested AJ could be allowed to come back for one last turn on the dance floor.

“Nothing has been decided yet but, if they can make schedules line up, AJ could be back for a final spin.”

Read more: Strictly: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington in tears during first interview since exit

Kai previously shared his heartbreak after being forced to quit just days before the final.

Speaking on It Takes Two, the professional dancer shared: “Do you know what, we had the best time and on Monday we rehearsed and we were just excited!

“We’re gutted because we were ready to smash it. This isn’t the way we wanted to go out obviously. But it’s just been an absolute pleasure dancing with you every single week so thank you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.