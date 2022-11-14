Strictly Come Dancing Spoiler site reveals top three couples for viewers

The Strictly Spoiler site has revealed the show’s top three couples, according to viewers of the BBC One dance series.

The website, which leaks the weekly elimination results, has polled users over which duos received fans’ votes.

And it seems Strictly Come Dancing viewers are currently pretty much aligning with how the judges see it.

That’s because the top three picks all matched who ended up in the uppermost reached of the Strictly scoreboard.

And, unfortunately for departed couple Tony Adams and Katya Jones, it seems their fate was also reflected by the results of the Strictly Spoiler poll.

Unsurprisingly, much-loved Hamza Yassin, right, and Jowita Przystal are faves with Strictly Spoiler site fans (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Spoiler reveals top three couples

The Strictly Spoiler site claims to have been informed about the latest couple to leave the series thanks to a mole in the audience.

The webmaster shares their tip every week on their site and it is distributed across social media, provoking much discussion.

The reason this is able to happen is the Sunday night results show is taped, not live. And it is filmed after the first programme of the weekend – the Saturday show – is recorded.

So that means the result is known by those in the studio ahead of the Sunday broadcast.

However, the site regularly and simultaneously hosts a poll to get a taste of how viewers are voting.

And midway through November, as the contestants are whittled down, those results could provide an indication about who could make it to the closing stages of the competition.

Strictly stars Fleur East and Vito Coppola will be going to Blackpool (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Hamza vs Fleur for top spot

According to the most recent poll, series breakout star Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal are very much fan favourites.

The pairing scored 38 with the judges over the weekend – a tally that actually left them in joint second on the scoreboard.

But over 23% of the poll’s respondents – nearly 30,000 people – recently picked them to go forward to Blackpool.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola actually topped the scoreboard with 39 for their sensational Samba.

And while they were still very popular with fans, the Strictly Spoiler poll reveals they were voted for by just over 15% of people.

That translates to nearly 20,000 poll votes, quite some distance behind Hamza and Jowita!

Strictly stars Nancy Xu and Will Mellor placed joint second on the scoreboard (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu in the top three

Following those two couples in third in the Strictly Spoiler poll are Will Mellor and Nancy Xu.

They ended up joint second with Hamza and Jowita on the scoreboard, with 38 for their emotional Waltz.

And no doubt they have considerable support with viewers, too.

Nearly 13% (over 16,000 votes) of poll respondents indicated they’d given their backing to the partnership.

But Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez weren’t too far behind in the poll – with 12.5% share and nearly 16,000 votes.

Their scoreboard finish of 32, however, saw them place fifth, behind Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the poll, who actually scored 37.

However, in the poll, Molly and Carlos picked up a 10% share, just under 11,000 votes.

Strictly Spoiler poll: Did the right couple leave?

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the poll, Tony and Katya attracted votes from just over 5,000 respondents, a 5% share.

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell meanwhile were last but one in the poll – and joint sixth on the scoreboard with 31 – with a 5.7% share, equivalent to over 7000 votes.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 19, at 7.45pm.

