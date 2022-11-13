Strictly results: Katya Jones called out as Tony Adams forced off show

The Strictly results have been announced – and Tony Adams has gone home.

But the former footballer didn’t compete in a dance-off, instead he was forced to pull out due to injury.

Tony and pro-partner Katya Jones had found himself in the bottom two against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Tony Adams exits Strictly in latest results

But instead of competing in a dance-off, Tony withdraw from the competition.

Tess explained: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance-off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

“This means there will be no dance-off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool.”

Strictly head judge Shirley praised Tony.

“Tony, from the very first moment you stepped foot on the floor with your tango, to the last moment and the last kick, you have given us 100% of your heart.

“You have grown week after week after week, you have become one of the nation’s favourite entertainers.

“On behalf of the judges, we’ve enjoyed watching every second. You are truly what this show is all about, and we can only wish you the very best as you move forward.

“Please carry on dancing, carry on entertaining people, because you are a star. Well done.”

‘Emotional’ Tony withdraws from Strictly

Speaking to Tess about his time on the show, Tony called it “emotional”.

“It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month.

“I came in here with one message: if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.

“Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process.

“I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion. I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you.

“Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore.”

He then turned to his pro-partner Katya. The pair had previously hit back at rumours they were at loggerheads.

“I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn’t I? She is an exceptional human being, she really is.”

Katya also shared her sentiments for her partner: “Tony Adams, I will be forever grateful that I was partnered up with you, do you know what I loved? I loved us, I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way!

“You have come here with a message, you led by example, and put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything. And everyone deserves love and to be loved! I love you.”

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Blackpool Tower next weekend.

Fans react to Tony’s departure

Tony’s exit was met with very mixed reaction from Strictly viewers…

Katya is thinking “thank god that’s over”. #Strictly — Sara 💙 (@Mabel_Mouse_) November 13, 2022

Katya and Tony feel just too awkward… #strictly — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) November 13, 2022

Nice one Tony. Taking control of your exit 🌟👏👏👏🌟 #Strictly — Missy Me. 👩‍🌾🌻✌❤🌍💚💙 (@flookssake) November 13, 2022

Tony was blatantly going home tonight anyway so it’s hardly some big shock / loss #Strictly — Lee_J11 (@j11_lee) November 13, 2022

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday night at 7.45pm on BBC One.

