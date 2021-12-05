The Strictly Come Dancing spoiler has leaked again ahead of tonight’s results show (December 5).

Twitter sources have revealed which four couples will compete in the semi-final of the BBC dance show next week.

And die-hard fans of the show have offered their reaction to the news – and not all of them are best pleased.

Rose and Giovanni were joint top of the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly last night?

It was a dramatic night in the ballroom.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were joint top of the leaderboard at the end of the night.

Read more: Shirley Ballas under fire over ‘blocking out noise’ comments to Rose Ayling-Ellis

Both scored a near-perfect score of 39.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe were awarded 32 points – thanks in part to a botched lift that ended up with John dropping Johannes at the end of the routine.

John dropped Johannes in their routine (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychokova came in next with 31.

Read more: Nadiya Bychkova consoled partner Dan Walker after he broke down backstage

And AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington occupied the space at the bottom of the leaderboard with 30 points.

They too botched a lift at the end of their routine.

AJ and Kai also had a bit of a slip up last night (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly fans react to the spoiler?

One spoiler account posted the result late last night and revealed: “Moles were back again this week meaning a comparatively early Strictly spoiler.”

And the leaked results got a bit of a mixed reaction with Strictly fans.

One said: “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Sorry but it’s the wrong person in my opinion.”

Another added: “Aw I feel sad.”

A third admitted: “First week I’ve been nervous to read the spoiler.”

Dan and Nadiya were second from bottom last night (Credit: BBC)

The right result ahead of the semi-final?

However, others declared that it was the right result.

“Sad to see this person go but so pleased this couple has been saved,” said one.

“Slightly sad but it’s definitely the right result #StrictlySpoiler,” said another.

“The right 2 were in the dance off,” another declared.

Others were a bit more blatant with their feelings about the result, though.

“So happy with the result tonight. Definitely the right result. Thank you for providing an early spoiler, I so didn’t want to wait until the results show,” said one.

Others admitted they were looking forward to next weekend.

“It’s going to be an amazing semi-final,” they said.

The Strictly results show is on tonight (December 5) at 7.20pm on BBC One.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.