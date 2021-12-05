Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas came under fire last night (December 4) over comments made to Rose Ayling-Ellis after her American Smooth Foxtrot.

Rose and professional partner Giovanni Pernice came joint top of the leaderboard with a near-perfect score of 39.

Rose and Giovanni performed an American Smooth Foxtrot and scored 39 (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Shirley and Rose on Strictly last night?

Shirley was full of praise for the EastEnders actress, but viewers picked up on a couple of things she said to Rose, who is the first deaf contestant to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

The head judge said: “Rhys [Stephenson] went on before you. There was lots of noise. Clapping.

“You came in, you blocked it out and you delivered the performance of a lifetime.”

Lovely Rose smiled along, soaking up Shirley’s well-intentioned comments.

But it’s safe to say her words left viewers at hone baffled.

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas came under fire over her comments about Rose (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react?

One said: “Did Shirley really praise Rose for being able to block out all the clapping and noise? She’s literally deaf?!”

Another added: “Seriously Shirley? Did you just say Rose blocked the noise out?!”

A third commented: “Shirley talking about there being lots of noise and clapping after Rhys had danced and Rose blocking it out… she is literally deaf Shirley??”

“I had to double check but Shirley did say to Rose well done for blocking out the noise and carrying on, did she forget that Rose is deaf?” another asked.

“Somewhat crass of Shirley to mention Rose and being able to turn off the noise. Does Shirley actually understand Rose is deaf?” said another.

‘Rose is so good Shirley forgot she can’t hear’

However, others took Shirley’s words in the manner in which they were intended, and stood up for the Strictly legend.

One said: “Ok so maybe Shirley‘s comment to Rose about ‘blocking out the noise’ wasn’t the greatest thing to say.

“But before the world gets all wrapped up in it and forces her to apologise, can we just remember that she’s a human! Humans make mistakes sometimes!”

Another added: “Rose is so good I think that Shirley forgot that Rose can’t hear.”

