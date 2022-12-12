The Strictly Come Dancing results are in and Will Mellor has become the latest star to leave.

Will and his professional partner Nancy Xu had a bit of a tough night last night as the judges offered some constructive criticism.

During Monday night’s results show, it was revealed that Will and Nancy would face the dance-off against Fleur East and her dance partner Vito Coppola.

Will has left Strictly tonight (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly results

Fleur and Vito performed first, dancing their Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello.

Then Will and Nancy performed their Couples’ Choice to a 90s Manchester inspired song.

The judges then delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “This has been really difficult tonight for me and I’ve done a lot of these darling!

“I found it so hard because both couples are extraordinary and I want to see both couples in the final but that

can’t be so.

Will and Nancy faced Fleur and Vito in the dance-off (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

“For me, tonight the most impressive couple that I would like to save and send through to the final are Fleur and Vito.”

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse also saved Fleur and Vito saying: “This season has been challenging, it has been very close, every single show, and tonight it has not been any different. It is proof of your quality, it is proof of your championship, you can be proud of yourself, I have decided because of micro details that I am going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke, however, chose to save Will and Nancy.

Fleur and Vito were saved by head judge Shirley (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

He said: “Well based on this dance in the dance off and this dance only, I think it is really important to say that, because these couples both danced terrifically and I marked them the same on Sunday night.

“And now I am looking for real detail, how do I separate them? I’m really searching for something, its such fine detail.

“Due to an error in a dismount from a lift, I am going to have to save Will and Nancy.”

This meant that the decision was left to head judge Shirley Ballas.

Shirley Ballas casts vote

She said: “First of all, the British public has spoken and with respect I take that on board.

“My fellow judges have decided that they don’t agree, so I have made lots of notes here, both couples

were outstanding and not only today but through the series.

“I have loved both of them, this is by far, even for me Craig, the most difficult decision I feel I have had to make. Based on micro details, I have decided to save Fleur and Vito.”

Will said after his exit: “I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mums face, she deserves it.

What did Will Mellor say?

“I’ll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think. I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community and children.

“Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit.”

Nancy added: “I want to thank everyone who works on the show, it’s an incredible show, I’ve had such an amazing journey. The support from the whole team is just phenomenal. I’m proud of the partnership, we’ve had such an amazing journey together.

“I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family.”

Reaction to Strictly results

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, many were gutted to see Will go.

One person said: “Will should’ve gone through!! I’m gutted.”

Another wrote: “I’m gutted.”

“Omg no my favourite so gutted,” another cried.

A third added: “I think Fleur should have gone, it’s the judges favourite thing again.”

However, others felt it was the right decision as one said: “Right decision based on last night.”

Another tweeted: “Yeah on dancing alone I’m not surprised this week. He was the weakest one.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday November 17 at 7:05pm on BBC One.

Are you sad to see Will leave? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.