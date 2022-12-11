Strictly viewers defended Will Mellor tonight as they hit out at the judges’ “harsh” comments.

The actor and pro partner Nancy Xu performed a Paso Doble to Uccen (DWTS Remix) by Taalbi brothers and DWTS.

However, it didn’t impress the judges too much as they provided Will with constructive feedback.

Strictly fans thought they spotted Will’s ‘fuming’ reaction during the feedback (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor on Strictly

Head judge Shirley Ballas told Will: “There was quite a few things missing for me in this dance.

“You had the arrogance part, you delivered a good, strong message. But Paso Doble is very much built on an oval shape. It collapsed every time you picked her up.

“The arms were too straight when they were out to the side. These are basic fundamentals from the very beginning they were very much missing for me.”

What did Shirley Ballas say?

Shirley added: “And when you choose to use a cape at the beginning, you have to extend it. It can’t feel like it’s a little scarf around your neck. It is an extension that reaches and goes.

“I do believe you give one hundred per cent of your heart I love that but this is the semi-final and those are the things that I saw.”

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke told Will: “I loved the elements of the dance, I love the way you partner Nancy.

“Yeah there are a few technical things, I just think you tried a bit too hard. I think you gave it a bit too much.”

The judges had some constructive criticism for Will (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood added: “I do have to agree with Shirley, the cape work needed air that’s what was missing.

“It lacked a bit of flow because it was over-aggressive. Your hip position wasn’t quite right, it needs to be more forward with your bottom tucked under.

“But I love the way you come out here and dance and take command of everything and I know how hard you work. But this dance I don’t think was for you tonight.”

Finally, Motsi Mabuse told Will: “Yes there was some awkward positions because you were so intense about it.

Will said he felt he had let Nancy down (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judges’ feedback to Will

“You could feel the drive, you could feel the intention, you could feel the character. I found it extremely strong. Well done.”

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman, Will apologised to Nancy saying he felt like he had “let her down”.

Harsh from the judges for Will and Nancy. I thought his dance was fab!

Will received sevens from Craig and Shirley while Motsi and Anton each gave Will a nine. He bagged 32 out of 40.

Viewers quickly defended Will on Twitter and hit out at the judges’ “harsh” comments.

One person said: “Do NOT give up, Will! You’re better than one dance, and you’re better than those harsh comments!”

Another wrote: “Harsh judging here. I thought Will smashed it.”

A third added: “Harsh from the judges for Will and Nancy. I thought his dance was fab!”

Meanwhile, others spotted Will’s reaction to the judges’ feedback as one tweeted: “Will is fuming and I love it.”

Another added: “Will looks fuming,” while another agreed: “Will is absolutely fuming.”

