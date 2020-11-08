Strictly Come Dancing competitor Ranvir Singh looks like she will go much further in the competition than most of her Good Morning Britain colleagues.

She has wowed her partner Giovanni Pernice, the judges and viewers – even co-star Piers Morgan has been impressed.

Ranvir Singh was good on Strictly, but not that good, says James Jordan (Credit: BBC)

In the first week she was red-hot dancing the Paso Doble to End of Time.

Week two saw the GMB presenter take on the Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life.

And last night she did the Foxtrot to Love You I do.

She received three nines from judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas for her incredible performance, giving her a total of 27.

The 43-year-old was overjoyed to top the leaderboard, one point ahead of Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, who were second and scored 26.

But former Strictly pro James Jordan thinks, although she was good on last night’s show, she wasn’t as good as the judges made out.

What did James Jordan say about Ranvir on Strictly?

Ranvir Both look bloody amazing!

Loved the song and finally a proper dance! However, she wasn’t as good as last week. Slightly awkward at times and doesn’t drive across the floor enough.

It was good but not as good as the judges are saying.

Should be 2nd after Maisie #7 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) November 7, 2020

Many of his followers disagreed though, with one saying: “Maisie has so much dance experience though.

“So you can’t compare with someone with zero experience. Ranvir is becoming such a talented dancer.I prefer the underdogs!”

Ranvir is getting better each week and her confidence is growing (Credit: BBC)

Another remarked: “Absolutely LOVED this dance, those back bends were amazing. And her handography at the beginning was amazing. She’s definitely a butterfly emerging.”

A third wrote: “She’s not a dancer though so can’t compare to Maisie.

“If I was a celeb I’d want Gio as a partner. He really looks after his ladies and brings out the best in them. Really enjoying this series – we need it!”

Maisie Smith is currently joint favourite to win alongside HRVY, across seven betting sites.

We’re rooting for you too, Ranvir… we love a proper Strictly ‘journey’!

