Strictly Come Dancing Maisie Smith
TV

Strictly Come Dancing: Maisie Smith upsets viewers with Elsa costume

EastEnders actress looked more like Rapunzel, fans claimed

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing fell victim to armchair nit-pickers last night as they took issue with the costume Maisie Smith was wearing.

It was Movie Week and the EastEnders star had a personal dream come true as she portrayed Elsa from Frozen.

Strictly Maisie Smith Elsa
Maisie was excited to dance as Elsa on this week’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

But some viewers’ fairy tale was shattered by the 19-year-old’s appearance.

Elsa wears a blue dress in the original film, and a white one in the sequel.

Read more: Former Strictly star splits from wife of 14 years

Strictly is of course a family show and, with Elsa being such a popular dress-up outfit for so many girls, the fact Maisie was wearing a pink gown didn’t go unquestioned.

And the comments on Twitter were quick to pile up, with many claiming she looked more like Rapunzel from Tangled.

Strictly Maisie Elsa
Pink to make Prince Gorka wink? (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans say about Maisie’s Elsa dress?

One fan said: “Did the brilliant @bbcstrictly costume dept watch the wrong Disney film? Maisie was def dressed as Rapunzel not Elsa.”

Another shared a jokey meme as they said: “Me, when I realise Maisie off #Strictly is wearing the wrong colour dress for Elsa.”

A third added: “Maisie as Elsa on Strictly is gorgeous, but why is her dress is a lilacy pink not blue? Before they said she was Elsa I thought she might be Rapunzel.”

Read more: Strictly viewers in hysterics as celebrity drops his partner

What did you think of Maisie’s dress? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

i'm a celebrity logo 2020
I’m A Celebrity coronavirus crisis as AJ Pritchard tests positive
jamie laing karen hauer
Strictly viewers in hysterics as Jamie Laing ‘drops’ Karen Hauer in final seconds of routine
Emmerdale episode dedication to crew member Cliff Perry explained
Aldi Christmas advert
Aldi Christmas advert has lockdown viewers in floods of tears
David Walliams
David Walliams is spotted enjoying a ‘dinner date’ with ex girlfriend Keeley Hazell
Jesy Nelson from Little Mix
Jesy Nelson pulls out of Little Mix The Search final due to illness