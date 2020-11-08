Strictly Come Dancing fell victim to armchair nit-pickers last night as they took issue with the costume Maisie Smith was wearing.

It was Movie Week and the EastEnders star had a personal dream come true as she portrayed Elsa from Frozen.

Maisie was excited to dance as Elsa on this week’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

But some viewers’ fairy tale was shattered by the 19-year-old’s appearance.

Elsa wears a blue dress in the original film, and a white one in the sequel.

Strictly is of course a family show and, with Elsa being such a popular dress-up outfit for so many girls, the fact Maisie was wearing a pink gown didn’t go unquestioned.

And the comments on Twitter were quick to pile up, with many claiming she looked more like Rapunzel from Tangled.

Pink to make Prince Gorka wink? (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans say about Maisie’s Elsa dress?

One fan said: “Did the brilliant @bbcstrictly costume dept watch the wrong Disney film? Maisie was def dressed as Rapunzel not Elsa.”

Just one final non election related tweet of the day… did the brilliant @bbcstrictly costum dept watch the wrong Disney film? Maisie was def dressed as Rapunzel not Elsa .. pink dress and rapunzel wig. Doesn’t ‘matter’ dance was fab but really really odd?? ❄️ — Caroline Rodgers (@CazRodgers) November 7, 2020

Another shared a jokey meme as they said: “Me, when I realise Maisie off #Strictly is wearing the wrong colour dress for Elsa.”

Me, when I realise Maisie off #Strictly is wearing the wrong colour dress for Elsa: pic.twitter.com/HI1aSjqdh9 — Ash (@ashnMCR) November 7, 2020

A third added: “Maisie as Elsa on Strictly is gorgeous, but why is her dress is a lilacy pink not blue? Before they said she was Elsa I thought she might be Rapunzel.”

Maisie as Elsa on Strictly is gorgeous, but why is her dress is a lilacy pink not blue? Before they said she was Elsa I thought she might be Rapunzel #StrictlyComeDancing — take me to 2 lakes where all the poets went to die (@faetayle) November 7, 2020

