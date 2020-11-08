Jamie Laing appeared to drop his Strictly pro partner Karen Hauer on Saturday night’s episode.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, danced the Charleston to the theme of Disney’s 1997 classic Hercules with Karen, 38.

The tongue-in-cheek routine was going well up to the final few seconds of the routine.

As the pair were cheered, Jamie pumped his fist into the air while holding Karen.

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer danced the Charleston (Credit: BBC)

Did Jamie Laing drop Karen Hauer?

But this knocked Karen off kilter and she rather awkwardly fell off his back and onto the dance floor.

Viewers were left in fits of giggles at the kerfuffle.

Taking to Twitter, dozens remarked on how funny they found the silly scenes.

One viewer Tweeted: “Did Jamie really just drop Karen like a sack of spuds #strictly.”

Another user teased: “Jamie and Karen – I don’t even know. I can’t stop laughing at how he put her down after the music stopped.”

Whoops! Poor Karen (Credit: BBC)

What was their Strictly score?

And a third viewer enthused: “I’M CRYING. Jamie dumping Karen onto the floor, helppppppp #strictly.”

But the dropping wasn’t quite over, as later on in the show Jamie attempted to pick up Karen again – only for her to stumble over once again.

Meanwhile others gushed at how camp and fun they found the Disney inspired routine.

One viewer praised: “Since when has Hercules been a camp 80’s gay icon?? Love it! #Strictly.”

While a further viewer tweeted: “This Hercules number is really silly, I actually love it so much. Yasss to the bizarre and daft #Strictly.”

And a third viewer summed up the routine with: “Crying at Jamie as Hercules omg hahahahaha just EVERYTHING #Strictly.”

The humerus routine certianly delighted the judges, with Shirley Ballas caught on camera in hysterics.

And Jamie scored 23, his highest score of the series so far.

The reality star had a lucky escape last week, after he was in the first bottom two of this series.



However, former Labour MP Jacqui Smith was sent packing, allowing for Jamie’s triumphant Hero To Zero routine this week.

He was even meant to star in last year’s show, but was forced to drop out after he injured his foot in rehearsals.

And of course, his last minute replacement, former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, went on to win the series.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.