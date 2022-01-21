nikita kuzmin strictly come dancing tour blow
Strictly: Nikita Kuzmin pulls out of part of tour as he tests postive for Covid

On the day of the first show too!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita Kuzmin has issued a statement on Instagram after pulling out of part of the live tour.

Nikita tested positive for COVID-19 and updated his followers last night (Thursday, January 20).

The devastating blow came just hours before the first show of the Strictly tour kicked off in Birmingham.

Nikita Kuzmin on Instagram

Nikita took to Instagram to share the bad news with his 109k followers last night.

The 24-year-old dancer uploaded three photos as part of his post announcing the news. The first picture is of himself and his dance partner, Tilly Ramsay, backstage.

The duo can be seen grinning at the camera after the Paso Doble they performed back in October.

Read more: Strictly tour: Excited fans given FIRST LOOK as 2022 live show kicks off

The other two pictures show Nikita, standing in the mirror, holding up three positive lateral flow tests. The dancer looks downcast as he holds the positive tests in his hand.

“So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately I tested Positive for COVID-19,” he captioned the post.

“Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly Cast,” he continued. “Will be back as soon as I can.”

Nikita wasn’t present for the photocall with the rest of the cast yesterday either.

How did Nikita’s followers react?

tilly ramsay and nikita kuzmin on Strictly Come DAncing
Nikita and Tilly were meant to be performing in the Strictly Come Dancing tour together (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of Nikita’s followers and fans took the comment section of his post to show him their support.

Missing you,” Tilly wrote, adding two love hearts to the end of her message.

“Sorry to hear,” fellow pro Dianne Buswell commented.

“Missing you (pro group numbers) partner!!!! Rest up,” fellow Strictly Come Dancing tour dancer Amy Dowden said.

“Actually so out of order tbh,” Maisie Smith wrote.

Nikita’s fans were equally as disappointed by the news.

“Nooooo I’m absolutely gutted!! Wishing you a very speedy recovery!” one fan commented.

“So sorry Nikita. Hope you feel better soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” another said.

“Gutted for you Nikita. Wishing you the speediest of recoveries. Can’t wait to see you doing what you love as soon as you are able to,” a third said.

Strictly Come Dancing tour kicks off

Strictly tour stars minus Nikita Kuzmin
The Strictly tour stars minus Nikita Kuzmin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

For the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing tour cast, they got an opportunity to strut their stuff in front of an audience once more last night.

The first show of the Strictly tour kicked off in Birmingham.

Despite her partner being out with COVID, Tilly still danced and was paired up with another pro – Neil Jones.

Read more: Strictly stars Kai Widdrington Maisie Smith share glimpse of partnership

The first night of the tour went down a hit, with plenty of fans taking to Twitter to sing its praises.

This show was epic!!! 2 years and so worth the wait. Every single dancer was incredible and it was an honour to watch them all dance. And a big shout out to @JManrara for doing a brilliant job as host,” one fan wrote.

The tour will remain in Birmingham until Sunday, January 23, before heading on to Leeds. It will end on February 13 in the O2 Arena in London.

