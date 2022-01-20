Fans have been given a first look at this year’s Strictly tour as it kicks off tonight (Thursday, January 20) in Birmingham.

The Strictly tour will feature famous faces from the 2020 and 2021 series of Strictly, including champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly 2021 winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are excited to be back dancing (Credit: Splash News)

What to expect from the Strictly tour

Perhaps the biggest selling point of this year’s Strictly tour is the fact that Rose and Giovanni will be back dancing together on stage.

The duo are set to perform their iconic couple’s choice dance. During their dance to a rendition of Symphony by Zara Larsson back in November, the music suddenly cut out.

Rose and Giovanni then danced in silence for 10 seconds, before the music returned.

The aim of the dance was to give viewers, and Giovanni, an opportunity to understand how Rose, who’s deaf, experiences dancing.

The immensely popular routine is set to be replicated during the tour.

In a photocall in Birmingham Rose and Giovanni look delighted to be dancing together again. Rose can be seen wearing a stunning, feathered jumpsuit as the duo posed for pics.

Giovanni shared a heartwarming video of himself and Rose larking about yesterday during their dress run.

“It’s nice to dance with you again,” Giovanni told Rose. “Yeah, it’s lovely to dance again, it brings happy memories,” she said.

Kai Widdrington is dancing with Maisie Smith after AJ Odudu pulled out due to injury (Credit: Splash News)

Who else is on the Strictly tour?

It’s not just Strictly champions Rose and Giovanni taking part in the tour though.

Strictly’s 2020 runner-up, Maisie Smith of EastEnders fame, is getting a second shot on the ballroom floor in this year’s tour.

The 20-year-old actress is set to dance with Kai Widdrington in the absence of AJ Odudu, who’s injured.

Last year’s runner’s up John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are back too, performing their Paso Doble from the final.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin are on the tour too and will be doing their couple’s choice and a waltz.

Max George has been paired up with Katya Jones, Rhys Stephenson is back with Nancy Xu, and Sara Davis is dancing with Aljaž Skorjanec once more.

The tour is set to kick off in Birmingham and will remain there until Sunday (January 23).

After that, the Strictly tour will head to Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Nottingham.

The tour then will end in London at the O2 arena on Sunday February 13.

All the gang are back together as the Strictly tour kicks off (Credit: Splash News)

What have fans said about the tour?

Fans couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming Strictly tour.

The official Strictly tour account on Instagram posted pictures of all the cast today, and fans flooded the comments – keen to let the stars know they couldn’t wait to see them!

“Can’t wait to see them, I’m so excited!” one fan said of Rose and Giovanni.

“Absolutely loveee them both!! Can’t wait to see them!” another fan said of Maisie and Kai’s new partnership.

“Can’t wait to see the boys perform it live!!!!” a third Strictly fan said upon hearing the news that John and Johannes would perform their Paso Doble and Show Dance.

“Can’t wait to see them, they’re my favourite couple!” another commented on the post of Tilly and Nikita.

Despite fans being excited to see the stars, they won’t be able to meet them or have pictures with them. Janette Manrara, who’s hosting the show, confirmed the disappointing news earlier this week.

However, that shouldn’t stop them from enjoying what looks to be a spectacular show!

