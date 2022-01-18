With a few days to go until the Strictly tour, Maisie Smith and Kai Widdrington have been teasing fans with their new partnership.

Maisie, 20, replaced Kai’s series dance partner, AJ Odudu, on the tour thanks to the latter having to pull out due to injury.

Kai Widdrington and Maisie Smith on Strictly tour

Fans got a quick glimpse at Kai and Maisie’s partnership last night (Credit: Instagram)

Kai and Maisie have been teasing fans with glimpses of their new partnership over the last few days.

The duo are hard at work in rehearsals, with the tour kicking off in just two days (Thursday, January 20).

Last night, former EastEnders star Maisie gave fans their best look yet at the new partnership, with a brief video on her Instagram story.

The video is a recording of rehearsals, that Maisie is watching on a screen backstage. In the video, Kai and Maisie can be seen finishing their dance, which finishes with a dip.

Maisie then lifts her head up slightly and sticks her tongue out at Kai. Laughing, Kai pushes her head back down. Maisie can then be heard laughing in the background of the story as it comes to an end.

“That’s one way to shut me up @kaiwidd,” Maisie captioned the story.

Kai and Maisie getting friendly on tour

Maisie and Kai seem to be getting along well on tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kai and Maisie have been spotted out and about during rehersals for the tour, with the pair looking as though they’re getting on well.

Just this morning (Tuesday, January 18) the duo were snapped sharing a laugh together as they headed to rehearsals in Birmingham.

Maisie was certainly hard to miss in the snaps this morning, with the 20-year-old wearing an eye-catching orange coat, bright pink jumper, and earmuffs.

Maisie also confirmed that she and Kai are getting along well in an interview with HELLO! magazine recently.

“I thought it was going to be strange dancing with someone else for the first time, but it’s less weird than I thought. Kai is lovely and we get along so well,” she said.

The star said that she was “gutted” that last year’s tour was cancelled because of lockdown, so this is her “second chance”.

“I’m a little bit rusty, but I’m getting there. It feels like I’m back home,” she said.

How have Strictly fans reacted to the new duo?

Striclty fans have spent the last few weeks discussing Kai and Maisie’s partnership – and many are now speculating what kind of relationship the pair have!

“Kai and Maisie are giving me sibling vibes and I’m kind of here for it,” one fan tweeted.

Some fans aren’t happy that Maisie and Kai are dancing together on the tour.

“So wish that AJ was able to dance with you. Not a great fan of Maisie,” one fan wrote on Kai’s Instagram snap of himself and the 20-year-old.

Maisie previously revealed that she doesn’t want to “step on anyone’s toes” by partnering up with Kai – something one fan was very happy to hear!

The Strictly Tour kicks off on Thursday, January 20.

