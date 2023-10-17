Strictly favourite to leave this weekend revealed in blow to two couples

With week four of Strictly Come Dancing concluded, things are starting to heat up on the popular BBC show, with two stars lined up for possible elimination this weekend according to odds.

Last weekend, the 2022 champion, Jowita Przystal and her celebrity partner, Jody Cundy, were sent home. They only secured 19 points from the judges on Saturday night, and failed to impress in the dance-off.

So, with winners kicked out and favourite Gorka Marquez already eliminated, who will be foxtrotting out the door next?

Things are not looking great for Eddie Kadi and professional Karen Hauer (Credit: YouTube)

Who faces the Strictly elimination

Bookmakers Betfred has said the next celebrity to be sent packing is a clear toss-up between two stars. They have placed both Eddie Kadi and Zara McDermott at 13/8 odds of being the next to go.

Eddie and professional Karen Hauer were second to last on the leaderboard. They scored 24 from the judges and Zara and pro Graziano Di Prima didn’t far much better with 28.

Despite their rankings, both have become favourites among some fans.

Betfred spokesperson Kayley Cornelius, said: “Eddie Kadi definitely got off on the wrong foot to last week’s competition as he and dance partner Karen Hauer, narrowly survived elimination after finding themselves in the dance off alongside Paralympian Jody Cundy.”

“Performing an American Smooth to Tom Jones’ iconic hit ‘Sex Bomb’, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, was quick to brand Kadi as ‘flat-footed’ on Saturday night,” Kayley continued.

“However, things have been anything but smooth sailing for Karen who was described as having the ‘week from hell’ after [allegedly] divorcing from husband Jordan Wyn-Jones, which will have undoubtedly impacted the couple’s performance.”

Kayley added: “After having what judges described as ‘her best dance yet’, Zara McDermott clearly brought her A game to the dancefloor last weekend.”

The specialist warned that Zara and Graziano have to “go above and beyond” this week.

Zara & Graziano also appear to be in danger of elimination (Credit: YouTube)

How the other fair

Next in line for the chopping block are Adam Thomas with 4/1 odds and Krishnan Guru-Murthy on 8/1.

Other standings for elimination see Annabel Croft at 12/1, Angela Rippon at 25/1 and Amanda Abbington on 50/1. Ellie Leach and Angela Scanlon are both on 66/1 to go next.

Betfred has Nigel Harman and Bobby Brazier with a strong chance of winning, with odds at 100/1 to be booted out.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have been resting nicely at the top of the leadership board each week. So they may give both a run for their money to win.

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 21) from 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

