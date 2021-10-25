Strictly sparks ‘race row’ claims after Ugo Monye and Rhys Stephenson dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing has been hit with “race row” claims, following news Ugo Monye and Rhys Stephenson faced the dance-off.

The pair became the latest celebrities to battle it out in the bottom two on Sunday night (October 24).

However, viewers appeared furious over the shock result.

Ugo Monye and Rhys Stephenson faced the Strictly dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Ugo Monye and Rhys Stephenson in the bottom two

Ugo returned to the BBC One competition this week, following surgery on his back.

On his return, the rugby star failed to impress the judges with his Samba with partner Oti Mabuse.

However, CBBC presenter Rhys has been consistently good throughout the series.

He scored an impressive 32 points for his American Smooth with Nancy Xu.

During the dance-off, Shirley Ballas told Rhys: “This is why voting is so important.

“I’m absolutely in shock that you are in the bottom two, you turned in a very, very good performance when you danced.”

Ugo and Oti were eliminated from the competition (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel-Horwood also commented: “I just want to say I have the greatest respect for every celebrity who is brave enough to come on this show and bare their heart and soul to the nation, it takes guts.

“But, the couple I’d like to save is Rhys and Nancy.”

Along with Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, all four judges chose to save Rhys and Nancy.

Strictly sparks ‘race row’ claims

Following the dance-off, viewers took to social media to vent their anger.

On Twitter, one said: “Why is Rhys in the bottom two on #Strictly? He’s absolutely amazing. Was there a racist block vote to push him out? Seriously, I can’t think of any other reason for him getting so few votes.”

Another added: “Not saying @bbcstrictly voters are a bit racist but… #Strictly.”

A third complained: “Why do I always get the feeling the voting is ever so racist for #Strictly.”

A fourth raged: “Noooo not Rhys and Nancy! Racist British public #Strictly.”

A fifth shared: “Could you say that Strictly is a bit racist… #Strictly.”

Another predicted: “Ugo and Rhys in the bottom. Hmm… Guess if Judi comes back next week she’ll be out. Hmm… #Strictly.”

However, some viewers disagreed with the claims.

One Strictly fan questioned: “Why? Ugo was the weakest this week. Really wanted him to do well because my husband is a England and Harlequins fan, but I’m voting on dancing.”

A second added: “#Strictly People don’t vote people out. They vote *for* people to stay in. If they aren’t that good & they don’t have the fan base then they’re out.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment on this story.

