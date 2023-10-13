Strictly judges accused of ‘making the show about them’ as shock score slammed by former pro

In Strictly news, the judges have been accused of “making the show about them” by a former pro dancer.

The star’s comments come after some controversial scoring of one performance during last weekend’s show.

Eddie and Karen picked up 34 points (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Former pro slams judges

Brendan Cole, who was a pro dancer on Strictly for 15 series before leaving in 2017. He won the show in his debut series alongside Natasha Kaplinsky.

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Sky Bingo recently, Brendan took aim at the judges.

“I feel like I’m watching two shows – the judges’ show and the contestant’s show – and I don’t get what they’re saying,” he told us.

” It’s very easy to sit here and criticise the judges but unless you’re in the role, you don’t really have a sense of what’s going on at that time, however, there was a 10 given out last night [to Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer],” he continued.

“Are you kidding me? It’s week three and it wasn’t worthy of a 10.”

Brendan Cole has hit out at the judges (Credit: ITV)

Brendan Cole slams scoring of Eddie and Karen’s dance

Eddie and Karen picked up 34 points from the judges last week, with Craig, Motsi, and Anton giving them an eight each. However, Shirley gave them a 10.

“The dance was good, but it wasn’t phenomenal,” Brendan then continued.

“For me, they are making it all about themselves – they’re making it all about themselves,” he then said of the judges.

“I find them very disappointing but obviously people love them and they’re a big part of the show,” he then added.

Layton has hit back (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Layton hits back

In other Strictly-related news, Layton Williams has hit back at those slamming him for having previous dance experience.

Speaking to Principle Magazine, he said: “I would say that first of all, you would have half a cast if you didn’t have anybody that didn’t have any dance experience. So that’s one, period.

He said that so far it has been clear that he is “being judged on my ability”. He then added that he feels “judged as someone who has had previous performing experience”.

“It’s not really adding up to me that I have an advantage at this point because I’m getting judged quite, I would say, with a stricter eye,” he then said.

Read more: Zara McDermott dealt blow ahead of Strictly this weekend as pro declares a ‘miracle’ needs to happen

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, October 14) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.