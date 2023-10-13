Strictly star Layton Williams fires back at ‘judgement’ against him on the show: ‘It’s not really adding up’

Actor Layton Williams is currently competing in this year’s stellar Strictly Come Dancing with partner Nikita Kuzmin and killing it each week.

While the couple appear to be frontrunners in the competition, Layton has faced criticism due to his performing background. After topping the leaderboard during week two, EastEnders star Michelle Collins wrote on Instagram it was “not fair” due to his advantage.

However, in a recent interview, the Bad Education star has responded to the backlash.

Layton has previous dance experience (Credit: Azazel/Principle Magazine)

Layton on judgement

Following an exclusive photoshoot for Principle Magazine, Layton sat down with the publication to discuss his Strictly journey so far.

I would say that first of all, you would have half a cast if you didn’t have anybody that didn’t have any dance experience.

The actor was asked about what he thinks of viewers believing he has an advantage over other competitors. In response, the 29-year-old insisted that wasn’t the case.

“I would say that first of all, you would have half a cast if you didn’t have anybody that didn’t have any dance experience. So that’s one, period,” Layton stated.

He believed that so far it has been clear that he is “being judged on my ability”. Layton added that he feels “judged as someone who has had previous performing experience”.

He continued: “It’s not really adding up to me that I have an advantage at this point because I’m getting judged quite, I would say, with a stricter eye.”

Layton has been dancing with Nikita Kuzmin (Credit: BBC)

Layton ‘overwhelmed’ by the Strictly experience

Elsewhere, with so much dedication needed for each performance each weekend, Layton has admitted he has felt “overwhelmed” the by whole experience.

“Honestly, I did an evening shop and I just felt like I needed to cry,” he told Alan Car on the comedian’s Life’s A Beach podcast. “I just felt overwhelmed – it’s the exhaustion. Putting your body through that much exercise, like 8 hours a day.”

Layton is overwhelmed by the Strictly experience (Credit: Azazel/Principle Magazine)

“All eyes are on you. It’s giving like cameras in the room a lot, like 90 percent of the time. I did not think it would be as hard as it was.”

Layton revealed that his partner Nikita has been “pushing” him to pull through.

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 14) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

