Les Dennis, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly
Les Dennis issues plea to Strictly co-star Layton Williams following backlash: ‘That irritates some’

Les reached out to Layton

Les Dennis has reached out to his Strictly co-star Layton Williams following trolling from some viewers.

During last night’s results show, Les was sent home with pro partner Nancy Xu following a dance-off against Nikita Kanda and pro Gorka Marquez.

But since his exit, he’s publicly supported fellow contestant Layton following backlash.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly
Layton and Nikita topped the leaderboard on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Les Dennis supports Strictly co-star Layton Williams

After topping the Strictly leaderboard with an impressive score of 36 out of 40, Layton thanked fans but also addressed some trolling he’s received.

Writing on X – aka Twitter – Layton said: “The messages of love are overwhelming but as is the low key trolling. I’m just here to have fun like all the other contestants. I’m trying to handle this with a smile and determination to slay another day but reminder #BeKind.”

Many fans supported the star in the comments. Les was among those supporting Layton.

What did fans say?

The comedian said: “@LaytonWilliams Don’t listen to the haters Layton. I was mesmerised by yours and Nikita’s performance. You are a true star and that irritates some but exhilarates most. #believe.”

Layton replied: “Love ya Les. What a gent. We shared some special moments together. See you soon.”

You are a true star and that irritates some but exhilarates most.

Layton’s fans also rallied around the star. One person said: “My husband and I had the TV on, we weren’t really watching then you came on Strictly. OMG we were speechless. The best and most gripping energy we have ever seen. I’m going to watch you now. Thank you! You’ve converted us.”

Another wrote: “You are absolutely incredible and there’s so many people that are behind you! Ignore the trolls.”

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu during Strictly results show
Les supported Layton following the trolling (Credit: BBC)

Someone else tweeted: “You are phenomenal, keep going!”

On Saturday night, Layton and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin received incredible scores and feedback from the judges. Following their quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter, the judges appeared amazed.

Shirley Ballas told them: “I’m a bit lost for words really. I know you are determined to show the country that you will get these fundamentals no matter what. I applaud you, congratulations.”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “There was certainly nothing basic about that. You are ridiculous. That is incredible.”

Motsi Mabuse said: “Wow. Amazing, guys. This was the dance of the night, end of story.”

Read more: These Amanda Holden tweets as Les Dennis is voted out of Strictly are just comedy gold

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke told the pair: “Thank you very much, that was the show hope you enjoyed it. It was ridiculous and remarkable and extraordinary.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 7) from 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

