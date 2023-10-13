Zara McDermott dealt blow ahead of Strictly this weekend as pro declares a ‘miracle’ needs to happen

Strictly Come Dancing star Zara McDermott has been dealt a new blow as pro dancer Brendan Cole admits she needs a “miracle” to stay on the show.

It was only last week that viewers saw Zara and pro dancer Graziano Di Prima in the bottom two along with Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez.

Zara and Graziano performed their Paso Doble to The Puss Suite from Puss In Boots. Meanwhile, Nikita and Gorka put their spin on Kids In America from Clueless again.

Zara McDermott was in the bottom two and needs miracles to happen to stay on the show (Credit: ITV/Lorraine)

Zara on Strictly

But it seemed the judges were keen to save Zara and Graziano, as Craig Revel Horwood said the dancing couple had “both technique and theatricality,” and so Nikita and Gorka were eliminated.

The Strictly pro opened up about the Love Island star and said she isn’t going to progress “much further” in the dance competition unless a “miracle happens”.

She’s not going to go too much further unless a miracle happens.

Talking to Sky Bingo, Brendan revealed: “I’m not expecting a lot [from Zara McDermott] because she’s not a dancer. She doesn’t feel it, she doesn’t move as a dancer needs to, to create beauty. She’s a beautiful girl, but she doesn’t create beauty on the dance floor.

“She’s not going to go too much further unless a miracle happens.”

He then said that there were a few contestants hanging on at the bottom but “everybody can’t be amazing”.

Zara McDermott was in the news for playfully mocking Graziano’s accent (Credit: ITV/Lorraine)

But that’s not the only thing that’s catching everyone’s attention. Recently, Zara was in the news for poking fun at one of Graziano’s famous native dishes.

Zara playfully mocked Graziano’s accent

On her Instagram stories, the former reality star shared a video of herself and Graziano sitting side by side, while she put on a mocking accent and started making demands for different types of pasta.

Zara could be heard asking in a child-like voice: “Can I have some penne pasta? Some linguine? Can I have a carbonara? With cream?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

Graziano then turned to Zara and asked: “Why are you doing it like that?” Jokingly offended by the suggestion of adding cream to carbonara, he said: “You prepare a meal for me. Right? And you say ‘I’m going to prepare it for you like Italian flavour’. You put the cream in the carbonara. Let me prepare my recipe.”

He then advised Zara that the British would be horrified if someone added barbecue sauce to a Sunday roast. However, Zara reassured him that she wouldn’t be “as angry” if he did that and added, “You guys get so offended about the cream in the carbonara.”

Zara will be doing a Viennese Waltz this weekend

This weekend on Strictly, Zara will be doing a Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee.

Read more: Strictly star Zara McDermott reveals stomach-churning injury ahead of week two

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 14) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!