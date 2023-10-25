Strictly favourite reveals his ‘career in television is done’ as he admits ‘I’ve had a great run and I’ve loved it’

In Strictly news, runner-up John Whaite revealed he’s quit the TV industry after Steph’s Packed Lunch has been axed.

The telly star, 34, reacted to the “deeply sad news” that the show will be taken off air. He said that this was the real reason he was absent from the show.

This news comes after he admitted he “fell” for his Strictly Come Dancing pro partner Johannes Radebe while filming the show in 2021.

John Whaite admitted he fell for his Strictly Come Dancing partner (Credit: BBC)

John revealed he planned to “leave TV this year”

The former Great British Bake Off contestant said the decision to pull out from the show made “no difference” to him. Since he plans to focus on his “business and creativity”.

John explained how he felt about leaving television. Taking to his Instagram, he said: “This is the truth, I was going to leave TV this year anyway. That’s why I’ve been off Packed Lunch for a couple of weeks just to get my head in the gear and I just came to the conclusion that I think my career in television is now done. I’ve had a great run and loved it.”

He continued: “I’ll do the odd bit here and there but I need to focus my attention now on business and on my creativity, so that’s where I am.”

John Whaite paid tribute to Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: BBC)

John added that if his followers want to think about anybody they should “please think of the Packed Lunch team”.

He paid tribute to the show

John then went on and paid tribute to the show. He wrote: “Breaking my little Insta-pause to post about this. I’m sure you’ve read the deeply sad news that Steph’s Packed Lunch will not be returning after December.”

He continued: “I want to shout, as loud as possible, about how brilliant the team have been. The eclectic mix of folk from a hodgepodge of backgrounds and generations worked tirelessly to try to keep the integrity of a 100-year-old industry alive and bring lunchtime entertainment and company to many a household. What they created was a show that was as diverse as it was welcoming, and I hope each and every one of them continues to thrive wherever the wind next takes them because they deserve nothing but success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite)

He concluded his post and thanked the food team: “Courtney, Sarah and the talented home economists – have been a lifeline to me on so many occasions, and it’s been an honour to work with them (and the rest of the production and editorial teams) for the past 3 years.”

