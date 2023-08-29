Strictly pro Johannes Radebe breaks silence on John Whaite following star’s ‘love’ confession

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has spoken out following his former dance partner John Whaite’s “love” confession.

The dancer and GBBO champ John were the show’s first all-male couple in 2021 – making it all the way to the final of the glitzy BBC show. They finished as runners-up to eventual winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice. But earlier this month, John shocked fans when he confessed that he “fell in love” with Johannes during their stint on Strictly – despite being in a relationship with fiancé Paul Atkins.

And now, Johannes, has broken his silence about John’s confession, and has set the record straight about their relationship.

John and Johannes came second on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radbe breaks silence after John ‘love’ claims

In a new interview with OK!, Johannes was asked about his “favourite celebrity contestant”. He said: “The one that sticks out in my memory is John Waite. I never thought a same-sex partnership would be possible in my lifetime so I will always consider that to be something iconic that I’ve been a part of.”

John opened up about ‘love’ for Johannes on Strictly

John admitted earlier this month that he was almost hit by the Strictly “curse” because of his feelings for his dance partner. Speaking to The Times, he said he fell in love with Johannes during the show and that he spent time apart from long-time partner Paul Atkins after the season ended.

He added: “I fell in love with him. I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there. So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do.”

John revealed he ‘fell in love’ with his Strictly partner (Credit: ITV)

The two don’t often speak

Now John and Paul are engaged, the Bake Off winner said that he only occasionally speaks with Johannes. He said it could be “tricky” for Paul, and so it’s a sacrifice he makes for his relationship.

He continued: “I look at Paul and what he’s put up with over the years and how he’s nurtured me and stood by me, and who would throw that away? I couldn’t.”

