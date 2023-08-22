John Whaite admits ‘making mistakes’ in cryptic post following Johannes ‘love’ confession

Strictly Come Dancing favourite John Whaite has confessed to making mistakes in a candid Instagram post.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself as a child, John appeared to be in a reflective mood as he announced his new book, Dancing on Eggshells: Kitchen, Ballroom & the Messy Inbetween.

He penned: “If you could go back to your younger self and give them a piece of advice what would it be?”

John Whaite has confessed to “making mistakes” in a candid post (Credit: ITV)

“I think mine would be: you’re going to make mistakes, but don’t let them define who you become. And the only people who matter, are the ones who’d hold your hand when you take your final breath,” he said cryptically.

John, who shot to fame as the winner of The Great British Bake Off in 2012, continued: “God, where would we be without the people we love?

“That’s what my memoir is mostly about – love, in all it’s forms. The complicated kind that leaves you winded and unable to breathe; the kind that evolves from jealousy and fear to a healthy companionship; the kind that develops with wisdom and retrospect; the kind that we embrace when we finally accept ourselves for what we are – warts and all.”

The star ended the post by saying the memoir will be available to buy on Thursday (August 24), adding that he’s “terrified”.

John’s followers took to the comments to share what their own advice would be. Others congratulated him on his new memoir.

“Best of luck with the book launch!” one wrote. Another said: “Your book will be a guaranteed success…..worry not.”

A third added: “Can’t wait to receive my copy of your book John.”

John was partnered with Johannes Radebe on Strictly 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

It comes after John confessed that he fell “in love” with Strictly professional Johannes Radebe during his time on the show in 2021.

Speaking to The Times, John explained he “spent some time apart” from his partner of 15 years, Paul Atkins, following the end of the series.

He said: “I fell in love with him. I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there. So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do.”

John and Johannes became Strictly’s first male same-sex pairing. They finished as runners-up to winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

