Strictly star ‘spent time apart’ from fiancé after ‘falling in love’ with pro dance partner

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has revealed he was almost hit by the infamous show ‘curse’ after ‘falling in love’ with Johannes Radebe during the show in latest news.

Former Great British Bake Off winner John and his pro dance partner reached the final of the 2021 series.

They paired up as the BBC dance show’s first-ever male same-sex couple and finished as runners up to Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Speaking to The Times, John explained he “spent some time apart” from his partner of 15 years, Paul Atkins, following the series’ conclusion.

John Whaite, right: ‘I still love Johannes’ (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing YouTube)

Strictly news: John admits ‘I fell in love with Johannes’

John reflected to the newspaper: “I fell in love with him. I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there.”

John added: “So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do.”

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe were Strictly’s first-ever male same-sex dance couple (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Spending time apart’

Strictly fave John also shared how he let Paul know about his feelings, insisting he “deserved to understand”.

“You go through life being told that you’ll fall in love with someone, you’ll get married, you’ll have children and that’s it. But love can’t just be directed to one person. The heart can easily split into two or three or four. And those loves aren’t mutually exclusive,” John added.

He and Paul also “spent some time apart” after John and Johannes finished in second place. John noted how after Paul moved out that he spent “sat on the patio, drinking bottle after bottle of sauvignon blanc”.

‘The heart can easily split into two or three or four’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘He’s nurtured me and stood by me’

John and Paul are now engaged. But while John is occasionally speaks with Johannes, he admitted being in contact could be “tricky” for his real-life partner and so feels it is a “sacrifice” he makes for his relationship.

Who would throw that away? I couldn’t.

John said: “I look at Paul and what he’s put up with over the years and how he’s nurtured me and stood by me, and who would throw that away? I couldn’t.”

