John Whaite shares shock health diagnosis: ‘People can seek comfort from the experiences of others’

John Whaite has opened up about a shock health diagnosis – revealing he has been diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 34.

Since shooting to fame as the winner of The Great British Bake Off in 2012, John has been open about his health battles. In the past, he has bravely spoken out about his battle with depression and bulimia.

And on Sunday (July 2) John revealed to fans he had been diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). A discovery he said has made him “even more grateful”.

John has issued a health update to his fans (Credit: BBC)

John Whaite diagnosed with ADHD

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who was runner up on the glitzy BBC One show in 2021, shared the news on his Instagram. In a brave and candid post, he said that knew that his behaviour over the years has not been “normal”. He also admitted he “questioned whether I have some personality disorder”.

John explained: “I’ve known my behaviour over the past decade (and my thinking for the past 30-odd years) has not been ‘normal’. I’ve often questioned whether I have some personality disorder, deep-rooted psychological trauma, or just a brain that isn’t quite wired up right.”

‘I’ve made some very questionable decisions,’ says John Whaite

John went on: “I’ve been impulsive and borderline addicted (to sex, porn, shopping, food, drink, drugs), and have made some very questionable decisions.

I just wish I’d known this sooner.

“But these weren’t decisions, they were compulsions, because of the neurological functioning inside my head. But I’m even more grateful for the knowledge that I have ADHD. Because instantly the shame and guilt can be replaced with conversation – destruction becomes construction.

“I know from speaking openly about depression, alcohol use, bulimia, that people can seek comfort from the experiences of others. I know I certainly have.” He added: “I just wish I’d known this sooner, so I could have written about it in my memoir (which has already gone to print), but now when you read it, I think you’ll understand it even better.”

John said his diagnosis explains a lot (Credit: Channel 4)

John Whaite admits ‘regret’ in joining OnlyFans

In May, John admitted his “regret” at joining OnlyFans. He added that he was in the middle of a “mental breakdown” when he signed up.

The baker signed up for the adult content site last summer. John told fans at the time the content wouldn’t be too raunchy but would feature his “cheekier gym progression posts”. But he quit in October after it was claimed that children could be exploited on the site.

On Steph’s Packed Lunch, John admitted he could have lost his job due to his account on OnlyFans due to “preconceived notions”. He admitted: “I joined OnlyFans after a mental breakdown after Strictly. It was to do with that and I don’t think I was in the best mindset.”

He also admitted he only joined the site because he was “drunk on holiday”. John added: “I decided that it would be the way to have a bit of ownership of my career.” While he admitted it could be “empowering”, he also said it could give young people “a lack of direction”.

