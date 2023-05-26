Strictly star John Whaite has admitted his “regret” at joining OnlyFans, adding that he was in the middle of a “mental breakdown” when he signed up.

The baker signed up for the adult content site last summer. John told fans at the time the content wouldn’t be too raunchy but would feature his “cheekier gym progression posts”. But he quit in October after it was claimed that children could be exploited on the site.

John Whaite has admitted ‘regret’ in signing up for OnlyFans (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star John Whaite admits ‘regret’ in joining OnlyFans

On Steph’s Packed Lunch, John admitted he could have lost his job due to his account on OnlyFans due to “preconceived notions”. He admitted: “I joined OnlyFans after a mental breakdown after Strictly. It was to do with that and I don’t think I was in the best mindset.” John made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 alongside dancer Johannes Radebe.

I don’t think I was in the best mindset.

The former Bake Off winner admitted he only joined the site because he was “drunk on holiday”. He added: “I decided that it would be the way to have a bit of ownership of my career.” While he admitted it could be “empowering”, he also said it could give young people “a lack of direction”.

He shared an anecdote from his time on the site: “Like one guy wanted me to send him a picture of me smoking a cigarette in a leather jacket eating a packet of Walker’s salt and vinegar crisps. I said no because I’m more of a Pringles man!”

John partnered with Johannes on Strictly in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

John quit OnlyFans last year

Strictly finalist John released a statement when he quit OnlyFans last October on his Instagram. He wrote: “Following the news today alleging that users of the OnlyFans platform are still able to exploit young children, I have taken the decision to close down my account. While the claims are yet to be proven/refuted, I cannot morally continue to use a platform that is subject to such serious allegations.”

He added: “Exploitation of children is abhorrent and it is incumbent on corporations such as OnlyFans to ensure they have the most advanced filter systems in place to prevent and report such activity.” John was referring to a US investigator who alleged to the BBC that child abuse images that had originated on OnlyFans could be found.

OnlyFans CEO Amrapali Gan said in a statement: “We actively work with law enforcement. If anyone makes the mistake of thinking they can upload illegal content, we will report them. We’re truly the safest and most inclusive social media platform.”

