Strictly star and dance professional Johannes Radebe has revealed he faced bullying while he was at school.

Johannes, 35, won the hearts of many back in 2021. Partnered with baker John Whaite, they formed Strictly Come Dancing’s first male same-sex couple.

The pair even came second, losing to actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice.

But affection for Johannes hasn’t always been so strong.

Strictly star Johannes Radebe reveals homophobic bullying

Growing up in the South African suburb of Zamdela, he experienced verbal and physical abuse for his perceived sexuality while at school.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, he elaborated on his past ordeal.

Talking to The Guardian to promote his new dancing tour Freedom Unleashed, Strictly icon Johannes referenced his turbulent history.

“I had to duck and dive,” the star explained. “It was horrid. They used to say to me, ‘Oh, sissy boy.'”

Johannes claimed he would give the cruel bullies the same energy back, but only if they were far away. Why? According to Johannes, the abuse could sometimes be physical as well as verbal. He said it wasn’t rare for one of the other pupils to punch him.

Despite such vicious attacks from his school-year peers, Johannes revealed his mum’s support got him through this period.

The power of dance

It wasn’t just Johannes’ mum who helped him survive these years, however. He revealed that his gravitation towards dance from an early age provided him with a sense of happiness.

At a local recreation space, he experienced ballroom for the very first time. From there on out, dance made him feel strong.

“When you walk on to any dance floor you take up space in a room,” he gushed. “The music started playing and I knew there was a place where no one can touch me.”

Even with bullies breathing down his neck during childhood, Johannes found support from his local community. So much so, some townsfolk offered him free dancing lessons.

If he wanted to partake in pay-to-enter competitions, he said they’d help him out with funds.

From performing in shopping centres to taking cruise ships by storm, Johannes found himself through the medium of dance.

Now, as he prepares for his next tour, he can prove to the bullies of his past that he’s well-deserving of the spotlight.

