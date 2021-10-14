Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Dan Walker could be making news headlines for all the wrong reasons this weekend if one expert is to be believed.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has said that he thinks Dan has gone as far as he can in Strictly 2021.

And, not only that, he claims to have picked up on his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova feeling “awkward at times” around him.

One expert has bad news for Strictly hopeful Dan Walker (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: What’s the latest on Dan and Nadiya?

Speaking to Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton picked up on a “strange dynamic” between Dan and Nadiya.

He said: “This is quite a strange dynamic because Nadiya is a tactile person, but I think she feels awkward at times with Dan.

“I feel he stops himself from really going for it because he’s worried about how he’ll be perceived.

“If he actually lets go and allows Nadiya to push him even more, I think they could do much better.

“He seems to have some kind of mental blockage in respect of his nerves and anxiety which I see seeping through his body language responses.”

Strictly news: What did he say about Dan’s relationship with Nadiya?

Darren also commented on the pair’s friendship.

He said: “Nadiya really likes Dan, it’s clear from how she is touchy-feely and warm with him.

“Sometimes she looks at him in ways that are not reciprocated by Dan, much to her regret.”

The expert claimed Nadiya can feel ‘awkward at tiems’ around Dan (Credit BBC)

What are Dan’s chances of winning Strictly?

He then addressed Dan’s future in the competition.

“I think Nadiya has pushed him as far as he can go and it appears like he’s reached his peak,” he said.

“I’m predicting Dan will be the next one out of the competition unless something drastic changes.”

So will it be Dan’s last dance on Saturday? You’ll just have to tune in and see.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One Saturday (October 16) at 7pm.

