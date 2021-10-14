shirley ballas
TV

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas hits back at trolls who brand her ‘old and ugly’ and a ‘man hater’

Comments come when they don't like her scores

By Nancy Brown

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has hit back at trolling and criticism she receives over marking on the BBC dance show.

Shirley made the comments when she appeared on This Morning with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today (October 14).

Her comments came after the judges awarded a number of 10s during week three of the show.

shirley ballas
Shirley Ballas opened up about the trolling she receives after the Strictly live show (Credit: ITV)

What did Shirley Ballas say about Strictly?

Shirley revealed that she judges the dances “honestly” according to what she sees.

She told Holly and Phil: “The standard is higher this year and I believe I must score according to what I see.

Read more: This Morning viewers are all making the same joke about Tom Daley’s appearance on the show

“If a dance deserves a 10 I’ll give it a 10. But it might be a two or three next week and everyone will be saying: ‘Oh the scores are all over the place.'”

She continued: “If I send a man home I’m a man hater. If I send a woman home it’s because I’m old and ugly.

“You know, I’m sending a lovely young girl home but it’s nothing to do with that.”

shirley ballas
Shirley doesn’t lose any sleep over the comments (Credit: ITV)

Strictly head judge Shirley hits back at trolls

“So you get trolled?” Phil asked, clearing concerned about the Strictly Come Dancing head judge.

“Oh I get trolled all the time. All the time,” Shirley said.

However, Shirley doesn’t appear to let the comments get to her or distract her from doing her job.

Hitting back at the trolls, she said: “But at the end of the day my job is to mark exactly what I see at that moment and that’s what I do.”

She added: “And I can sleep at night and I do it with honesty.”

What’s the latest Strictly news?

It’s been a big week for Strictly after last week’s 10-filled show.

Read more: Bookies reveal favourite to leave Strictly Come Dancing this weekend 

Yesterday (October 13), Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell announced they were pulling out of the show.

Robert said he didn’t “really have a choice” and had to prioritise his health.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

itv this morning
This Morning fans are all saying the same thing about Tom Daley’s appearance on the ITV show today
prince William news
Lorraine Kelly takes ‘huge issue’ with Prince William over space tourism news
bake off maggie
Bake Off star Paul Hollywood branded ‘rude’ over ‘hurtful’ comments to Maggie
Gino D'Acampo on This Morning
This Morning fans all making the same comment as Gino D’Acampo takes over Spin To Win
Jermaine Jenas wife
Alex Jones sends sweet message as The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas welcomes first son with wife Ellie
tom Parker cancer
Tom Parker issues health update as he details ‘darkest time’ in his life amid cancer battle