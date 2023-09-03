Strictly star Neil Jones ‘dealt disappointing blow’ ahead of 2023 series launch

Neil Jones has reportedly been dealt a blow ahead of Strictly Come Dancing this season.

According to reports, Neil has been left without a celebrity partner yet again for the upcoming season of the popular BBC show.

As loyal viewers know, this is not the first time.

Neil joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 but has only had two celebrity partners (Credit: Cover Images)

Neil Jones on Strictly

He joined Strictly in 2016, and although he is a regular feature of the group numbers, he has only had two celebrity partners.

He partnered with footballer Alex Scott in 2019 and actor Nina Wadia in 2021. Although impressing many onlookers, he failed to take home the Glitterball trophy.

Neil was married to fellow pro dancer Katya Jones. The pair were undefeated four-time British National Champions and three-time World Amateur Latin Championships winners.

They parted ways in 2019 after six years of marriage. Neil is now expecting his first baby with partner Chyna Mills.

Strictly this year

A source has claimed to the Mirror that Neil will not have a celebrity partner this year. The insider told the publication: “Of course, it’s disappointing, but Neil feels like he’s won the lottery at the moment, so he won’t be sweating it too much.”

It appears his mind is elsewhere.

They continued: “He and Chyna can’t wait to welcome their new arrival, and at least his lesser role in this year’s series means he will be able to be more hands-on.”

He will only appear in the group numbers if the rumours are true.

A BBC spokesperson told ED!: “We don’t comment on Strictly pairings speculation.”

Neil and Chyna met last year and are expecting their first baby (Credit: Cover Images)

Neil Jones and Chyna

The 41-year-old has become engaged to the ex-Love Island star Chyna after meeting last summer.

He admitted that he slid into her DMs, and well, the rest is history.

Of course, it’s disappointing, but Neil feels like he’s won the lottery at the moment.

Neil often shares loved-up photos with Chyna on his Instagram and recently posted the pair holding a baby Liverpool FC shirt. Fingers crossed, their newborn adopts Neil’s favourite football team.

Strictly has not announced official pairings. The first trailer for the new season dropped just days ago, and it threw fans into a frenzy.

The 30-second teaser shows the dancers strutting their stuff in gold and black outfits.

This year, celebrity contestants include Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft, and Les Dennis.

