A “shocked” Nadiya Bychkova “wanted answers” from Strictly Come Dancing execs after learning she would not be paired up with a celebrity for the 2023 run, it’s been claimed.

According to MailOnline, Ukrainian pro dancer Nadiya, 34, was “left cross and bereft” when she realised she wouldn’t be in the running to raise the Glitterball trophy on the BBC dance contest.

She is said to have held a series of discussions with the show’s most senior staff over her concerns.

Nadiya Bychkova joined Strictly in 2017 – and finished fifth in 2021 alongside Dan Walker (Credit: BBC)

Last year’s series saw her and Bros star Matt Goss eliminated in week three. Other celeb partners have included Davood Ghadami, Lee Ryan and David James.

Meanwhile, newsreader Dan Walker has spoken out about Nadiya not being selected. He danced alongside her to reach fifth place in the 2021 series of Strictly. Dan compared the decision to “like putting Messi on the bench for the World Cup final”.

Nadiya Bychkova ‘was very surprised’ over Strictly decision, report claims (Credit: BBC)

Why isn’t Nadiya on Strictly 2023?

However, MailOnline claims BBC insiders have indicated there are many factors which determine pairings. Furthermore, when it comes to considering pros, performers’ heights and how many years they have been on Strictly reportedly come into play.

And when it comes to Nadiya, there also claims there was no chemistry between her and the male celebs when the stars and pros met.

However, it is expected she will remain part of the wider dance ensemble. That means she will still take part in group dances at the beginning of the shows, along with other pros not picked for celebrity contestants.

One unidentified source is said to have claimed: “Nadiya was very surprised when she learned she would merely be part of he wider dance troupe. She felt like she had done well since she joined the show so it was a shock.

Nadiya wanted answers so she held several meetings with the bosses so she could get some answers.

“Nadiya wanted answers so she held several meetings with the bosses so she could get some answers. She is accepting it now.”

Pros Kai Widdrington and Nadiya are a couple (Credit: YouTube)

‘Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly’

It was recently reported an “angry” Nadiya will nonetheless do her utmost to support her real-life partner. The mum-of-one dates fellow pro Kai Widdrington, 28, who joined Strictly in 2021.

According to the Mirror, a source close to Nadiya said of her reaction to reportedly missing out this year: “Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly. And so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her.”

Nadiya during rehearsals with Matt Goss last year (Credit: BBC)

They added: “She was both gutted, and very, very angry. She has come to terms with it over the past few weeks, and will do her best to support Kai during the series. But it was devastating news for her.”

