Strictly couple Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington celebrate big news: ‘We can’t believe this is happening’

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have officially taken their new show Once Upon A Time on the road.

The couple took to the ballroom floor for their opening night of their nationwide dance tour yesterday.

Thrilled by the special night, Nadiya and Kai beamed as they shared the news with their followers saying ‘we can’t believe this is happening’.

Nadiya and Kai performed in the first show of their tour yesterday (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly couple announces big news

Nadiya and Kai’s Once Upon A Time tour kicked off last night as they performed in the first show of their tour in Portsmouth.

The couple announced their dance tour in November after falling in love on the show.

They revealed the news that they’re heading their own tour together in a join Instagram post saying: “Can’t believe we’re about to say this, but we’re going on TOUR in Spring 2023!!!

“This is genuinely a dream come true for both of us. We’re so excited to finally share it with all of you. We hope you come along for the ride!”

To celebrate the first show of their tour yesterday, Nadiya took to Instagram and shared her excitement with her fans.

In the photo, Nadiya posed in a glamorous gold gown and Kai looked dashing in white jacket paired with a black bow tie.

Alongside a selfie of the pair, she wrote: “Honestly we can’t believe this is happening. Opening night @nadaiyaandkai. We are so ready! Can’t wait for you guys to see it. Let’s do it.”

Nadiya and Kai celebrate their opening night

Fans and friends of the Strictly couple took to the comments to wish Nadiya and Kai good luck ahead of their first show.

Their former Strictly co-star Molly Rainford wrote: “Good luck, not that you guys need it.”

Dianne Buswell also commented: “Good luck guys.”

Dan Walker added: “Smash it up partner. Have a great one.”

Honestly we can’t believe this is happening.

One fan also shared: “Good luck tonight you gorgeous two, hope you have the best time out there you deserve all the love in the world.”

Another stated: “Sending all the luck in the world you two superstars! Enjoy it. Cannot wait to come and see it.”

Someone else also wrote: “You totally smashed it. Congratulations to you both and all the team, fantastic show.”

