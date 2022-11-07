Strictly couple Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova announce huge news together: ‘This is actually happening!’

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova and her partner, Kai Widdrington, have announced some huge news together today (Monday, November 7).

The Strictly Come Dancing couple are set to embark on tour together in Spring 2023 – and their fans can’t wait!

Strictly stars Nadiya and Kai share some big news

Earlier today, Nadiya and her partner, Kai, shared some huge news with their fans.

In a joint Instagram post for their combined 369k followers to see, Kai and Nadiya announced that they’re heading on tour together in 2023.

Throughout March and May 2023, Kai and Nadiya will be touring the UK with a brand new dance show, titled Once Upon A Time.

They uploaded the show’s poster – as well as the tour dates – to their Instagram pages this morning.

“Can’t believe we’re about to say this, but we’re going on TOUR in spring 2023!!!” Kai captioned the post.

“This genuinely is a dream come true for both of us. We’re so excited to finally share it with all of you. We hope you come along for the ride! ” he continued.

The tour will begin on Monday, March 27 in Portsmouth. It will tour the UK before concluding in Dartford on May 7, 2023.

Nadiya and Kai’s followers can’t wait for the tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Plenty of Kai and Nadiya’s followers took to the comment section to air their thoughts on the couple’s exciting news.

“Beautiful!! Congrats you guys, gonna be a beautiful show,” former Strictly champion Ore Oduba wrote.

“Eeek this is so amazing,” one fan wrote. “Watching you two dance together is just so magical. So very proud of you both.”

“Cannot wait to support you both on this tour!! So proud!” another said.

“This is going to be the best tour ever,” a third gushed.

“Ah amazing news,” another wrote. “Yayy Kai & Nadiya.”

Ellie and Nikita were the latest stars to leave the show (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly this weekend?

In other Strictly-related news, the sixth couple to leave the show was revealed last night (Sunday, November 6).

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin became the latest duo to leave the show yesterday.

Ellie and Nikita went up against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dance-off.

However, the judges opted to save Molly and Carlos, sending Ellie and Nikita packing.

When asked about her time on the show, Ellie said: “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life-changing really.”

“I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence,” she continued.

“And all of you guys – the pros. Every single one of you who’ve been part of this Strictly. Behind closed doors, the costume designers, I’ve literally loved waking up every single day and dancing, I’m going to dance forever.”

