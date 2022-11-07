Strictly viewers fume over treatment of Molly Rainford during results show: ‘Absolute outrage’

Strictly fans aren’t happy after the fate that befell Molly Rainford at the weekend. The CBBC presenter ended up in the bottom two on Sunday (November 6), alongside Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Since the show began in late September, fans have got used to seeing celebs waltz out of the competition. But this doesn’t mean they’re content with which celebrities come close to elimination each week.

On Saturday (November 5) the ten remaining celebs on Strictly Come Dancing tried yet again to win viewers over. Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh impressed many fans with her passionate rendition of the Argentine tango.

Many viewers were also pleased with Molly’s performance. But when the announcement came that Molly and Ellie would battle each other in the dance-off, those feelings shifted.

People went from enjoying the show, to criticising those who partake in the public vote.

Strictly viewers rage over treatment of Molly Rainford

On Saturday, Molly and dance partner Carlos Gu performed the Foxtrot. They twirled around to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars.

Despite delighting some of the judges, their performance didn’t motivate enough of the public to vote for them. A crestfallen-looking Molly then fought to stay in the competition.

It was an outcome that made Strictly viewers fume on apps like Twitter.

“The fact Molly was in the dance-off but not Tony [Adams] is an absolute crime,” one vexed fan tweeted. “I think it’s time to scrap the public vote because it’s gonna get to the point that Tony is gonna be a finalist.”

A second user said: “Catching up. Molly in the dance-off is an absolute outrage. Do people have eyes?”

A third quipped: “Why is Molly in the dance-off again? The UK has failed her.”

One user even suggested that this isn’t the first time the public has made the wrong call.

“Molly and Fleur [East] should never be in the dance-off!” they said. “They should be in the final! More people need to vote for them next week and the week after and so on.

“Stop voting for Tony. It’s not funny. It’s going too far now.”

Singer Fleur East was in the dance-off the previous week. Despite taking a tumble, she survived the process while EastEnders actor James Bye got the boot.

Ellie Simmonds leaves the competition

Some fans were furious that Molly was in the bottom two. So, they must have felt relief when the judges voted to save her over swimmer Ellie.

Ellie Simmonds became the sixth celebrity to be kicked out of Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Upon being the sixth contestant to leave the competition, Ellie seemed a little down. However, in a post-elimination interview, Ellie expressed her gratitude for her time on the show.

She also discussed her affection for her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

“I want to thank Nikita ever so much,” she gushed. “I’m going to miss him. He’s changed my life and confidence. We’ve had the most amazing days. We’ve had not just dancing days, but days we’ve just spoken for hours.

“And the confidence you’ve given me… I seem confident but you know what I’m like. I worry about everything so, so much and we’ve literally represented everything. We went out there and danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

