Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova makes confession about Kai Widdrington romance backstage at show

Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova and partner Kai Widdrington have opened up about the struggles they face working on the show together.

Rumours of the dancer’s romance first started circulating back in 2021, with the pair eventually confirming it sometime later.

Now, almost two years on, and the two have since won the hearts of the Strictly fans, and are even about to head out on their headline tour.

But it appears there is one downside to Nadiya and Kai working with each other on the same glitzy BBC One show.

Nadiya and Kai romance

Speaking at the charity fundraiser, Together for Short Lives Ball, earlier this week, Nadiya said it’s “special” she and Kai get to work on a dance show together.

But unfortunately, the two don’t actually get to spend a lot of time with one another.

Talking to the Mirror, she said: “We don’t really get to see much of one another because we are working with our own celebrities.

“You can be in a different part of the UK, and then you only see each other when you get to the studio, you say ‘oh hi’.”

Strictly tour

They might not spend time together during their Strictly Come Dancing stints, but that’s all about to change when the two head out on their first show together this year.

“That’s very exciting because we get to dance together, we get to be together, it’s very special,” Nadiya said.

Kai added how the pair “love dancing together” and are “together in real life” – but he still finds it all “mind-boggling”.

Nadiya and Kai talk starting a family

It comes after the Strictly couple recently discussed starting a family together.

The couple made the confession during a chat with OK! magazine.

“Marriage is important to me. One day I would like to be a wife, and extend my family,” Nadiya said.

Kai was in agreement.

“It’s a future I want, too, absolutely. I would love to be a dad and one day be a husband and have a family. Ultimately, we’re not trying to start a family right now, but we are trying to create that family feeling among us and that’s important,” he said.

